Gasoline, diesel prices reduced for the first time in 2021, check the prices in your city





In what comes as a relief to ordinary people, gasoline and diesel prices have finally come down after being on hold for 25 days. This is the first reduction in fuel prices this year. On Wednesday, fuel prices received a reduction of 17 paise per liter. After this deduction, the gasoline rate in Delhi came down to below Rs 91. Gasoline in Chennai came under Rs 93. However, despite this reduction, prices are at an all time high. The price of gasoline in Mumbai has dropped from Rs 97.57 per liter to Rs 97.40 per liter. The main reason for this reduction is that in the international market the price of crude oil has been reduced by 10%. 100 in 15 days. The price has gone from a high of $ 71 per barrel to $ 64 per barrel. Earlier in February, gasoline and diesel were flown 16 times. However, gasoline and diesel prices are still at an all time high. The last change in gasoline and diesel prices took place on February 27, 2021, when the price of gasoline in Delhi increased by 24 paise and diesel became expensive by 15 paise. Gasoline prices in 4 metropolitan cities Gasoline became 18 paise cheaper at Rs 90.99 per liter in Delhi on Wednesday. Gasoline has also gone from Rs 97.57 per liter in Mumbai to Rs 97.40 per liter. Gasoline in Calcutta is 17 paise cheaper at Rs 91.18. Gasoline is sold in Chennai at Rs 92.95 per liter. Gasoline prices in 4 metropolitan cities Delhi : Rs 90. 99

: Rs 90. 99 Bombay : Rs 97.40

: Rs 97.40 Calcutta : Rs 91.18

: Rs 91.18 Chennai: Rs 92.95 Comparing today’s prices with the prices of last year, on March 24, 2020, the gasoline rate in Delhi was Rs 69.59 per liter, that is, the gasoline has become more expensive by Rs 21.40 per liter this year. Diesel was Rs 62.29 per liter on March 24, 2020, which means diesel has also become more expensive by Rs 19.01 per liter in a year. It can also be noted that a year ago, during this period, crude oil was below $ 30 a barrel. Even after Wednesday’s cut, diesel prices also hit new inflation highs. Diesel in Mumbai costs Rs 88.42 per liter, the most expensive to date. Diesel is Rs 81.30 per liter in Delhi, diesel Rs 84.18 per liter in Calcutta, diesel tariff in Chennai is Rs 86.29 per liter. Diesel prices in 4 metropolitan cities Delhi: 81.30 Rs

81.30 Rs Bombay: 88.42 Rs

88.42 Rs Calcutta: 84.18 Rs

84.18 Rs Chennai: 86.29 Rs Fuel prices for the day announced at 6 a.m. Gasoline and diesel prices, if changed, are updated every day at 6 a.m. The new prices come into effect from 6 a.m. The price of gasoline and diesel almost doubles after adding excise duty, dealer commission and other items. How to check the prices of gasoline and diesel in your city You can also find out the daily price of gasoline and diesel in your city by SMS. Indian Oil customers can send an SMS “RSP” to 9224992249 and BPCL consumers can write “RSP” and send the message to 9223112222. HPCL consumers can find out the price by typing “HPPrice” and sending the SMS to 9222201122 .

