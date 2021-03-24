Robinhood, at the heart of the retail frenzy, files its own IPO





(Reuters) -Robinhood Markets Inc, the online brokerage firm at the center of the historic retail frenzy that gripped Wall Street this year, has confidentially submitted plans to regulators for an initial U.S. public offering, revealed the company Tuesday. FILE PHOTO: The Robinhood app is shown on a screen in this photo illustration on January 29, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid / Illustration The decision to go ahead with an IPO comes amid a historic boom in U.S. financial markets, fueled in large part by closing deals through special purpose acquisition companies. The companies have raised more than $ 100 billion through initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first three months of the year and are set to break the record high of $ 167 billion in 2020, according to the reports. data from Refinitiv and Dealogic. The amount raised includes IPOs by blank check. Reuters reported in December that Robinhood had selected Goldman Sachs Group Inc to lead preparations for an IPO. The company has yet to determine how many shares to offer and the price range, he said. bit.ly/3f34vbk in a blog post. Robinhood had considered releasing a direct list in the weeks leading up to the filing, people familiar with the matter said. In a direct listing, a company does not sell any shares until it debuts in the market, as is the case with IPOs. Robinhood, based in Menlo Park, Calif., Was founded in 2013 by Stanford University roommates Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt. The company’s platform allows users to perform unlimited commission-free transactions in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, and cryptocurrencies. The platform’s easy-to-use interface has made it a benchmark for young investors trading from home during the coronavirus-induced restrictions, and its popularity has skyrocketed during the retail frenzy. The company, however, has come under fire after being forced to curb trading in certain stocks during the social media-fueled trading frenzy due to a 10-fold increase in deposit requirements in its clearinghouse. It was forced to raise $ 3.4 billion in emergency funds after its finances were strained due to the massive surge in retail. Funding rounds were led by Ribbit Capital and included existing investors ICONIQ, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures and New Enterprise Associates. The latest funding valued Robinhood at around $ 30 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Robinhood is currently being questioned by US regulators about its temporary trading restrictions on so-called meme stocks. The company has set aside $ 26.6 million for a potential settlement regarding market disruptions in March 2020, along with its options trading policies. Reporting by Anirban Sen and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Aditya Soni and Sriraj Kalluvila

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos