Real Water President Apologizes to Customers Amid FDA Investigation, Lawsuits

The president of Las Vegas-based Real Water has apologized to customers amid a Food and Drug Administration investigation and lawsuits against the company for a possible link to liver disease.

This week alone, three California women who drank the water filed a federal class action lawsuit in Las Vegas, while five other people who fell ill filed a separate lawsuit in Clark County District Court. . A man who fell ill after buying a gallon of Real Water last month has also filed a complaint in Clark County.

Meanwhile, Brent Jones, the company’s chairman and former Nevada lawmaker, posted a video on the Real Water website claiming he was cooperating with the FDA investigation.

“First, we would like to express our deep sympathy and concern for the events leading up to the investigation,” Jones said in the video. He said he started the business 13 years ago “with the intention of delivering a healthy product that benefits and uplifts people’s lifestyles.” We are deeply saddened to learn that anything else could result. “

In one case, a Las Vegas man suffered from liver failure and underwent a liver transplant after consuming the product, according to a complaint filed by law firm Kemp Jones. This lawsuit names AffinityLifestyles.com Inc., the manufacturer of the Las Vegas-based bottled water, and retailers Whole Foods Market, Costco Wholesale and Terrible Herbst as defendants.

Four lawsuits have been filed in Clark County District Court since last week, when the FDA announced an investigation into water-related liver disease.

Hepatic insufficiency

Illnesses related to what was termed “alkalized” water dated back to November 2018, when Miriam Brody was treated for liver failure at Henderson Hospital.

About 10 months later, according to the trial, Myles Hunwardsen was also diagnosed with acute liver failure and was airlifted to UCLA’s Ronald Reagan Hospital for a liver transplant.

Three other plaintiffs, Jazmin Schaffer, Tina Hartshorn and Christina Sosa, were treated at various hospitals in the valley, racking up medical bills of at least $ 300,000.

Another lawsuit alleges a Las Vegas man fell ill and was treated at an emergency care facility this month.

“Since the plaintiff stopped consuming for fear that the product would or will cause damage to his health and that of his family, the plaintiff no longer experienced the symptoms mentioned above”, wrote the lawyers of Kazerouni Law Group. “The plaintiff reduced what made him sick to one item – the defendant’s product.”

The class action lawsuit would allow anyone across the country who had suffered an illness after drinking water, with a subclass of people who bought and consumed water in California, to join the case.

Two of the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit, brought by law firm Reno Wise & Donahue, said they felt nauseous after drinking water and one of them noticed blood in his urine.

Last week, in response to the FDA investigation, which was accompanied by a warning and an investigation from the Southern Nevada Health District, Jones called on retailers to remove the product from shelves.

He asked retailers to keep the product “behind the scenes or return it to distributors,” adding that “any customer who has purchased Real Water from a retailer is welcome to return the product.”

Retailer representatives could not be reached for comment.

The FDA has warned consumers, restaurants, and retailers not to drink, cook with, sell, or serve the product.

Real Water has been marketed as “alkalized water infused with negative ions” and advertised on its label as “the healthiest drinking water available”.

Statements, omissions

“Prior to purchasing the water, the plaintiffs were exposed, seen, read and understood the defendants’ respective statements and omissions regarding water safety, as well as their omissions regarding the presence of high levels of toxins in the water. inside, and leaned on them. The complaint filed by the group of five states. “If the plaintiffs had known the truth – that is, the defendants’ bottled water contained high levels of toxins that would cause severe liver damage, rendering them unfit for consumption – the plaintiffs would not have bought them. . “

The lawsuit alleges that Hunwardsen purchased Real Water from Whole Foods and Terrible Herbst in the months before his hospitalization, while Brody purchased the product from Costco before he fell ill. Under Nevada law, retailers can be held liable for the sale of defective products.

Hartshorn told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday that she was hospitalized for nine days after receiving Real Water at her home in the northern Las Vegas Valley.

In the first complaint filed against Real Water, Las Vegas parents Emely and Christopher Brian Wren claim that they and their 2-year-old son Christopher Noah suffered from health complications after consuming the product. A separate lawsuit named another man who suffered from acute liver failure and was told he needed a transplant before he recovered.

The FDA initially said the agency had been alerted to five cases of acute non-viral hepatitis, which causes liver failure, in infants and children as of November. The health district also offered an investigation to anyone who may have had acute non-viral hepatitis after drinking Real Water.

“As part of our ongoing investigation, staff will begin contacting and interviewing people,” spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore wrote in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal Tuesday.

“If additional people are identified as cases, they will be included in the investigation. At the moment, investigations are ongoing and we have no further information to provide. “

