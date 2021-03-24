Belships expands fleet with new Ultramax Oslo bulk carrier stock exchange: BEL





Belships ASA (OSE: BELCO) signed a letter of intent for the acquisition of a new vessel.

The Japanese-designed 61,000 dwt Ultramax bulk carrier is expected to be delivered once construction is completed at a Chinese yard in October-November 2021.

The vessel will be financed by a 7-year bareboat charter. The estimated break-even point for the ship on delivery is approximately $ 10,900 per day, including operating costs. Belships will pay $ 2.9 million upon signing of the contract, which is expected to occur in April 2021, and which will be funded from available cash. The agreement includes purchase options lower than current market values ​​and can be exercised after the third year until the end of the charter. There is no obligation to purchase the vessel.

The agreement is subject to the lifting of certain matters by the parties concerned. The conclusion is expected in April 2021.

Belships is taking over an existing contract for a brand new vessel soon to be ready for delivery as the order book approaches the lowest levels seen in 30 years. This vessel transaction demonstrates Belships’ competitive advantage in seeking vessel financing. The Belships fleet continues to grow and improve with only modest cash investments.

The previously announced sale of BELFORT has ended and the vessel has been delivered to its new owners. Following the announced transactions, the Belships fleet will consist of 24 Supramax / Ultramax bulk carriers, with an average age of 5 years.

Belships has a uniform and modern fleet of bulk carriers well positioned to capitalize on recovering the value of ships. We strive to maintain a strong balance sheet and liquidity position. Our strategy is to continue to develop Belships as the owner and operator of geared bulk carriers, through the quality of operations and accretive growth opportunities. For more information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgrd, CEO of Belships, phone +47 977 68 061 or e-mail [email protected] This stock market announcement was posted by Edwin Johansen, AccountingManager at Belships ASA on March 24, 2021 at 08:55 CET. This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law.

