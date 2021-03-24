BT offers $ 81 million cash bonus to menacing staff strike





Photographer: Hollie Adams / Bloomberg Photographer: Hollie Adams / Bloomberg BT Group Plc announced a bonus for 59,000 workers, weeks before a potential strike over CEO Philip Jansen’s restructuring plans. Staff such as engineers and call center workers who were on the front lines during the pandemic will immediately receive 1,000 pounds ($ 1,371) in cash, the UK telephone company said in a statement. He said this was around 5% of the UK’s average frontline annual salary. They will receive another 500 pounds of stock in three years as part of a previously announced announcement sharing plan. The bonus is “despite BT’s company-wide salary freeze and ongoing and unresolved discussions with unions over its transformation and modernization plans,” BT said. Its shares fell 1% to 147.45 pence at the start of trading in London. Jansen warned that his intention to make the former state monopoly more effective would result in labor cuts of 100,000 people. The company is aiming to lower its gross cost base by £ 2 billion by 2025 and already cut 3,600 full-time positions in the first half of the year. Communications Workers Union to Vote 45,000 Members on First strike at the company since 1987. A spokesperson said the bonus announced on Wednesday would not resolve the ongoing wage negotiations. “We know our members will not be bought and unlike BT, we will not put a price on their work. They are trying to divide the workforce and ignore the voices of the members, ”the spokesperson said. BT said the bonuses would not affect its earnings forecast as it would make spending decisions to mitigate the impact on cash flow. No impact is expected for fiscal 2022 as there will be no salary increase, a BT spokesperson added. (Updates with union comments, shares and third paragraph details) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

