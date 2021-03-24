Asian markets collapse as prospects for global recovery look bleak

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street’s decline on Wednesday after European governments extended coronavirus lockdowns, clouding the outlook for an economic recovery.

Nikkei 225 NIK from Japan,

-2.04%

fell 1.8% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng HSI Index,

-2.03%

slipped by 2%. Shanghai Composite SHCOMP,

-1.30%

decreased by 1.3%. South Korea Kospi 180721,

-0.28%

edged down 0.3%, while the Australias S & P / ASX 200 XJO,

+ 0.50%

rose 0.4%. Shares fell in Singapore STI,

+ 0.05% ,

Taiwan Y9999,

-0.90%

and Indonesia JAKIDX,

-1.54% .

Overnight, Wall Street gave up most of the gains of the previous days as technology, industrials and banking stocks tumbled.

Investor confidence has been shaken after Germany, Europe’s largest economy, and the Netherlands extended lockdowns and imposed new travel and business restrictions in response to spikes in infection.

The World Health Organization said the weekly number of deaths from the virus was on the rise again after six weeks of decline. He said the number of new cases reported had increased in four of the six regions of the world.

Investors have found themselves hunting for life jackets as it looks like we are once again sailing the stormy sea of ​​the coronavirus pandemic, Axi’s Stephen Innes said in a report.

In Europe, Germany extended anti-virus restrictions by three weeks until April 18 and said travelers arriving from abroad by plane must be tested for the coronavirus before boarding their flight. The Netherlands have extended their lockdown for three weeks.

This followed similar moves earlier by Italy and France.

Investors are hesitating between optimism about coronavirus vaccines that could get business and travel back to normal and worry about the pace of the recovery.

Traders are also watching for the potential for inflationary pressures to pick up again after struggling economies were inundated with credit and government spending. This depressed US bond prices, prompting some to withdraw money from stocks.

On Wall Street, the reference S&P 500 SPX,

-0.76%

fell 0.8% on Tuesday to 3,910.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.94%

was down 0.9% to 32,423.15. The Nasdaq COMP,

-1.12% ,

dominated by tech stocks, fell 1.1% to 13,227.70.

In Washington, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress more needs to be done to limit the economic damage. Powell stressed that he doesn’t expect stimulus packages to trigger inflation.

Bond yields, or the difference between the market price and the payment at maturity, narrowed as prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill fell to 1.63%, down from last week’s level above 1.70%.

This has weighed on banks and other financial firms who view yields as a benchmark for the interest rates they charge on mortgages and other loans. Bank of America fell 2.0% and Wells Fargo fell 1.9%. American Express slipped 2.8%.

On the energy markets, the American benchmark CLK21 crude,

+ 2.56%

lost 2 cents to $ 57.74 a barrel in e-commerce on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The contract plunged from $ 3.79 on Tuesday to $ 57.76 after news of Germany’s foreclosure sparked concerns over industry demand and lower travel.

Brent BRNK21 raw,

+ 2.48% ,

used for the price of international oils, lost 1 cent to $ 60.85 a barrel in London. He lost $ 3.83 the previous session to $ 60.79.