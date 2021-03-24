Xiaomi reports profit surge after capturing market share from Huaweis





Photographer: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg Photographer: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg Xiaomi Corp. reported a 37% increase in quarterly profit, as China's top smartphone maker took advantage of Huawei Technologies Co. retires to consolidate its market lead. Adjusted net profit was 3.2 billion yuan ($ 491 million) in the December quarter, exceeding analysts' average estimate of 2.89 billion yuan. Earnings included one-time gains on the fair value of investments. Revenue jumped 25% to 70.5 billion yuan, according to a filing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This compares to the average of 74.6 billion analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Beijing-based company grown up smartphone shipments rose 32% in the last three months of the year, leading the crop of Chinese phone makers to take market share from Huawei, whose shipments fell by more than 40% under the weight of US sanctions. More than one in 10 smartphones shipped during the December holiday season came from Xiaomi, behind Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., according to research firm International Data Corp. "We expect the company's smartphone shipments to continue to grow rapidly in 2021," Guotai Junan analyst Gin Yu wrote in a report ahead of the release of the results. "As the user base expands, we expect the Internet service business to grow steadily as well." Xiaomi's share of the Chinese smartphone market climbed to 14.6% in the last quarter, from 9.2% a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Xiaomi shares fell 2.5% in Hong Kong on Wednesday before the results were released. Stock has rebounded from this month's lows after the company disclosed HK $ 10 billion ($ 1.3 billion) The share buyback plan and a U.S. federal judge have temporarily suspended an order from the Trump administration to restrict U.S. investment in the company. Xiaomi has denounced the Defense Department's decision to place the company on a list of companies with suspected ties to the Chinese military as "illegal" and is working on a complete overthrow of the blacklist. S&P Dow Jones The clues said on Tuesday that the stock is eligible for inclusion in the index, following the court decision. Founded by billionaire entrepreneur Lei Jun over a decade ago, Xiaomi has built a consumer electronics empire beyond smartphones. It leverages "ecosystem" companies to sell a wide range of devices ranging from robot vacuums to smart door locks to reduce reliance on smartphone sales, which account for roughly two-thirds of revenue. total business of the company. Xiaomi's effort to expand offline stores in China will not only directly boost sales, but also serve as service points and display centers that could amplify its online strength, according to a report by Citigroup analysts Andre Lin. and Arthur Lai. Analysts expect Xiaomi's global smartphone shipments in 2021 to increase 34% to around 200 million units. "Xiaomi's fundamental outlook has improved," analysts wrote in the report. – With the help of Shiyin Chen and Yuan Gao

