Point Park University to begin 8-week beer-making course

PITTSBURGH To meet the growing need for skilled brewery workers, Point Park University in Pittsburgh will launch an eight-week beer-making course.

Starting in June, Point Park will be offering its Brewing Science Academy, similar to a continuing education course, helping to train a workforce for brewers. It will become the only program of its kind in western Pennsylvania.

Housed in the university’s Department of Natural Sciences, Engineering, and Technology (NSET), the inaugural program will run two days a week from June 7 to August 2. Class size will be around 14 students for the first year.

Those interested in the uncredited course can register on pointpark.edu.

The academy costs $ 1,269.39.

Made possible by a grant from the Pennsylvania Malt and Brewed Beverage Industry Promotion Board, the course is organized in two parts.

How does the beer school work?

Part one takes place in a science lab, where the focus is on science specifically related to brewing, said Gregg Johnson, president of NSET at the University of Downtown Pittsburgh. The second half of the course is to entrust to local experts, mainly the region’s chief brewers.

Point Park will partner with the Pittsburgh District of the Master Brewers Association of the Americas.

Adam Kubala, Pittsburgh District Treasurer, said in a press release that the expansion of the beer-making industry in the region and across the country has created a need for programs like this. Pennsylvania had 401 craft breweries in 2019.

People want to hire qualified and experienced candidates. When I first started doing this it was much easier to get these inexperienced jobs, said Kubala, head brewer at Mindful Brewing Co. in Castle Shannon. A large pool of jobs contributes to business creation and expansion.

Mindful Brewing is one of the many local breweries participating in the program, as well as Aurochs Brewing, makers of gluten-free beer in Emsworth and Dancing Gnome Brewery in Sharpsburg.

“It’s only one course, but it was filled with great information,” Johnson said.

The class will take field trips to each brewery to learn about specific areas of brewing such as brewing, fermentation, yeast management, packaging, and cleaning.

Who tests the beer?

Connects the brewery on the North Sidedonated brewing equipment in Point Park.

Well, set up a pilot brewery. Students can team up and get down to designing and brewing their own beer while having professionals judge their success, Johnson said.

The Master Brewers District of Pittsburgh also received a grant that will help with quality control and quality assurance.

This will involve testing the equipment that will be housed at Point Park with the program, Kubala said. The ultimate goal is to offer quality control testing services to local breweries. We also have money to subsidize some of the tests, which can be prohibitively expensive.

Kubala said the need for testing is now great as many breweries have consumed more beer than usual during the pandemic.

A big enemy of beer is oxygen, he said. One room tests the oxygen level in beer, the other is for quality control and assurance.

Point Park and MBAA District Pittsburgh will offer two full scholarships to the Academy. Scholarship applications are accepted until April 18 on pointpark.edu.

