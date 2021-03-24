XAI Octagon Floating Rate and Alternative Income Term Trust Price Public Offering of Preferred Shares

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE) – XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (the Trust) (NYSE: XFLT), a diversified and private management investment firm whose investment objective is to seek an attractive total return with an emphasis on generating income at multiple stages of the credit cycle, priced its previously announced bought deal public offering of its new 6.50% forward preferred shares Series 2026 (the preferred shares) in accordance with the effective pre-registration statement of trusts filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Trust has agreed to sell 1,040,000 preferred shares at a public price of $ 25.00 per preferred share, raising gross proceeds of $ 26 million. In addition, the Trust has granted the Underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 156,000 additional preferred shares to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company has applied for the listing of the preferred shares on the New York Stock Exchange and expects trading to begin within 30 days of March 29, 2021 under the symbol XFLTPRA.

The Trust expects to receive the net proceeds (before fees) of the Offering, excluding the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, if any, of approximately $ 25.2 million. Assuming the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the net proceeds (before expenses) could reach approximately $ 29.0 million.

The Trust intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to invest in accordance with its investment objective and policies, for general working capital purposes and / or to repay outstanding borrowings under its Credit Facility. . The offer is expected to close on or around March 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., B. Riley Securities, Inc., National Securities Corporation and Incapital LLC are acting as joint bookkeepers for the offering.

The offer of preferred shares can only be made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the offering and the accompanying base prospectus can be obtained from: Ladenburg Thalmann, Attn: Syndicate Department, 640 5th Ave, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019, or by mail electronic to [email protected] (telephone number 1-800-573-2541); B. Riley Securities, Inc., at 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22209 or by calling (703) 3129580 or by e-mailing [email protected]; National Securities Corporation, Attn .: Adrian Adderley, 200 Vesey Street, 25th Floor, New York, New York 10281, phone: (561) 981-1074 or email [email protected]; or Incapital LLC, Attn .: Syndicate Department, 1800 N Military Trail, Suite 400, Boca Raton, FL 33431, or by email at [email protected] (phone number 1-800-327-1546).

Investors can also obtain these documents free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About XA Investments

XA Investments LLC (XAI) acts as investment advisor to the Trusts. XAI is a Chicago-based firm, founded by XMS Capital Partners in April 2016. In addition to investment advisory services, the firm also provides investment fund structuring and advisory services focused on registered closed-end funds to meet to the needs of institutional clients. XAI provides personalized product creation and advisory services, including market development and research, sales, marketing, fund management and administration. XAI believes that the investing public can benefit from new vehicles to access a wide range of alternative investment strategies and managers. XAI offers individual investors access to alternative institutional-caliber managers. For more information, please visit www.xainvestments.com.

About XMS Capital Partners

XMS Capital Partners, LLC, established in 2006, is a global, independent financial services firm that provides mergers and acquisitions, business advisory and asset management services to its clients. It has offices in Chicago, Boston and London. For more information, please visit www.xmscapital.com.

About Octagon Credit Investors

Octagon Credit Investors, LLC (Octagon) is the investment sub-advisor of the Trusts. Octagon is a $ 26.5 Billion, 25+ year-old corporate credit investment advisor focused on leveraged loans, high yield bonds, and structured credit (debt and equity CLO ). Through fundamental credit analysis and active portfolio management, the Octagon investment team identifies attractive relative value opportunities among lower quality asset classes, sectors and issuers. Octagons’ investment philosophy and methodology encourage and rely on dynamic internal communication to manage portfolio risk. Throughout its history, the company has applied a disciplined, repeatable and scalable approach in its efforts to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors. For more information, please visit www.octagoncredit.com.

The Trust, XAI and Octagon do not provide tax advice; consult a professional tax advisor regarding your specific tax situation. Income may be subject to local and state taxes, as well as alternative federal minimum tax.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and policies, risk factors, fees and expenses of the Trust before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement, dated March 23, 2021, and the accompanying prospectus dated February 2, 2021, each of which has been filed with the SEC, contain a description of these matters and other important information about the Trust and should be read carefully before investing.

The information contained in the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release is not complete and is subject to change. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration. or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain statements which may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words can, will, intention, expectation, estimation, pursuit, planning, anticipation and similar terms and disadvantages of these terms. By their nature, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements. Many factors that could have a material effect on the actual results of the Trust are the performance of the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, conditions in the financial and other markets in the United States and internationally, the price at which the preferred shares are priced. trade in public markets and other factors discussed. in the Trust Prospectus Supplement and accompanying base prospectus and to be discussed in the Trusts’ periodic filings with the SEC.

Although the Trust believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The future financial condition and results of operations of the Trust, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. Except for the Trust’s continuing obligations under federal securities laws, the Trust does not intend, and the Trust assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.