Veterans Affairs Knows How To Distribute COVID Vaccine

Black veterans, like retired Army veteran Joe L. Knight, 87, shown here, choose to receive the … [+] COVID-19 vaccine at a higher rate than white and Latino (a) veterans of the same age group, a result of early awareness efforts. Hav



Earlier this month, President Biden visited the vaccination clinic at the Washington DC Veterans Medical Center. He was rightly proud of the success of AVs in vaccinate veterans against COVID-19.

As Deputy Executive Director of the National Center for Ethics in Health Care (NCEHC) of VAs Anita Tarzian points out, many state governments have struggled to get COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of their residents.

VA was able to mobilize early to identify vaccine allocation guidelines and proactively prepare facilities to vaccinate VA staff and veterans as soon as vaccines were cleared under emergency use authorizations from the VA. United States Food and Drug Administration.

And that’s no small feat, especially given the ethical conflicts inherent in choosing who and when a potentially life-saving vaccine is offered when supply is limited.

In August 2020, VA formed an integrated project team for the COVID-19 vaccine, made up of six subgroups: communications, distribution, education, measurement, policy, prioritization and vaccine safety.

The NCEHC weighed in on the ethical rationale for the VA risk stratification framework to help determine who received the vaccines during the limited supply period. This risk stratification framework was based on, but not identical to, that recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

As a result of these preparatory efforts, VA began rolling out the vaccine in December thanks to their Veterans Health Administration (VHA). As of March 20, 2021, more than 3 million doses had been administered to more than 2 million veterans, VA workers, healthcare workers and support staff.

According to Dr. Richard Stone, acting deputy health secretary, that’s out of about 9 million veterans enrolled in VA health care programs and about 400,000 agency employees.

This has been good news for places like Montana where 11% of adults are veterans. VHA even flew in private planes in rural Montana to bring the vaccine to the veterans there.

Vietnam War veteran Russell Miller, 77, said they were taking care of us, Miller said. It is above and beyond.

VHA also helps administer vaccinations to federal partners such as staff at the Department of Homeland Security, and through what the VA calls their 4e Support mission for state and local health care systems.

The number of doses administered to veterans by each facility is updated VA COVID-19 Summary Website, and the program is summarized in the figures below, from their website.

US Department of Veterans Affairs COVID-19 Response Plan, Part 1. Hav



One of the powerful aspects that the Veterans Health Administration brings to this issue stems from the fact that it is the largest integrated health care system in the United States, providing care to 1,255 health facilities, including 170 VA medical centers and 1,074 outpatient sites providing care of varying complexity.

This allows them to come across tons of critical information about veterans getting vaccinated. The VA has a new tool that identifies veterans based on age or underlying conditions and co-morbidities. It also shows current treatments for illnesses, including chemotherapy or dialysis, and other risk factors for severe cases of COVID-19, such as smoking or obesity.

US Department of Veterans Affairs COVID-19 Response Plan, Part 1. Hav



The department can then provide its medical facilities with a prioritized list of who will get the vaccine – where and when, and also helps plan and track the second dose.

With this database, the individual does not have to contact the agency to find out if they can get a dose or where to get it. The agency will contact veterans directly when a coronavirus vaccine becomes available to them, depending on their individual risk factors and location.

VHA is also able to solve social problems better than many commercial medical centers and programs. Black veterans aged 75 and over, like retired Army veteran Joe L. Knight, 87, pictured above, choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a higher rate than white veterans and latino (a) of the same age group, unlike society in general.

This is the direct result of the first awareness raising efforts. VHA began outreach efforts with minority veterans to build confidence in the vaccine last summer and clinics report only a 2% refusal rate far better than the rate for active-duty members of the VHA. army.

According to VHA, 34% of black veterans aged 75 and over who use the VA healthcare system have received the vaccine, more than the 29% of white veterans and 31% of Latino (a) veterans in this age category.

Long before the vaccine became available, VA held listening sessions with minority veterans to get their advice on how to build confidence in the COVID vaccine. One of the big issues was tackling past health practices that left minorities behind, sometimes even exploited them.

VHA correctly determined that good communication is essential for success in the fight against the SARS CoV-2 pandemic, starting with websites like their Coronavirus FAQs: What Veterans Need to Know and COVID-19 vaccines in VA with interactive chatbots and lots of links.

VA Patient receiving vaccine at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center. Hav



The HAV approach is a good roadmap for other agencies and for any future pandemic or epidemic that there is sure to be.