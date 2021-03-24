Booming US manufacturers temporarily pull back in February as durable goods orders drop first in 10 months

Numbers: U.S. orders for durable manufactures fell in February for the first time since last spring in a bad weather month, but the slowdown in growth is likely temporary as the economy picks up momentum after a lull winter.

Durable goods orders fell 1.1% in February, the government said on Wednesday. These are products such as electronics, household appliances, machinery, cars and other transportation equipment intended to last at least three years.

Economists polled by Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal had forecast an increase of 0.6%.

The setback appears to be temporary. A host of other indicators show that industrial production is on the rise and gaining momentum.

Manufacturers are now making as many products as they were before the pandemic, aided by a shift in spending towards goods and services like recreation and travel.

What will add another boost in the coming months will be a massive federal stimulus and increasing numbers of Americans getting vaccinated. This should allow the economy to recover faster and allow millions of people to return to work.

What happened: The drop in orders last month was widespread. Bookings in all major categories declined, except for commercial passenger aircraft.

Automakers reported the largest drop in orders, down 8.7%.

Sales have been fairly strong throughout the pandemic, but a shortage of computer chips is preventing manufacturers from keeping pace. Extreme weather conditions also limited production and kept buyers away from showrooms.

Orders in the often volatile category of commercial aircraft, by contrast, jumped 103%. Boeing BA,

reported more new orders than cancellations last month for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Excluding transportation, durable goods orders fell 0.9% in February. Regular highs and lows in transportation often exaggerate monthly variations in the level of demand.

A key measure of business investment, meanwhile, also fell in February after nine straight increases. These are called base commands and exclude defense and transport.

Companies are still investing, but with caution in the face of the pandemic. They are bracing for the end of the pandemic and a potential explosion in new orders as the global economy heals.

The only concern: Many key materials used in the production of goods, ranging from lumber to computer chips, are scarce. This drives up prices and avoids some delays in the manufacture of automobiles or other goods.

The big picture: Manufacturing is not the mainstay of the economy as it once was, but it is still a powerhouse. The rapid recovery on the industrial side of the economy is helping to lead the recovery and bring the United States back to pre-crisis growth levels.

A full recovery, however, still depends on the effectiveness of the vaccines and the disappearance of the coronavirus. New epidemics in Europe and elsewhere are limiting the global economy and will also impose limits on American manufacturers.

what do they say? The main driver of the decline was disruptions in the auto industry, as chip shortages sharply reduced production, said chief economist Stephen Stanley of Amherst Pierpont Securities.

In all likelihood, February’s results were suppressed by unusually harsh weather conditions that significantly disrupted economic activity in much of the South and Midwest, said chief economist Joshua Shapiro of MFR Inc.