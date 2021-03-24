Operations related to the Copenhagen Stock Exchange share buyback program: HH B





On March 4, 2021, H + H International A / S (hereinafter referred to as H + H or the Company) launched a share buyback program in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of March 8, 2016 (the Safe Harbor Regulation). On March 18, 2021, the share repurchase program was increased by DKK 15 million, bringing the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be repurchased under the program to DKK 115 million. The share buyback program is expected to be carried out over a period of 12 months, starting March 4, 2021. As part of the share buyback program, H + H can buy back shares up to a maximum amount of 115 million DKK, and no more than 1,728,136 shares, corresponding to approximately 9.6% of the Company’s share capital. The following transactions were executed as part of the share buyback program from March 17, 2021 to March 23, 2021: Of actions Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 40,500 6,146,902.00 March 17, 2021 4000 149.69 598,760.00 March 18, 2021 6000 150.06 900 360.00 March 19, 2021 6000 150.44 902,640.00 March 22, 2021 6000 152.08 912,480.00 March 23, 2021 5,000 154.15 770,750.00 Total 27,000 4,084,990.00 Accumulated as part of the program 67,500 10,231,892.00 Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement. Following these transactions, H + H holds 137,700 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.77% of the total share capital of the company. For more information, please contact:

Andreas Holkjr

Director of Investor Relations and Treasury

+45 24 48 03 67

[email protected] 411 – Transactions related to the share buyback program

411 – Annex – Specifications – 17.03.2021 to 23.03.2021

