



Ryanair has revealed plans to increase its flights to 80% of pre-pandemic levels by July, as the airlines chief executive criticized the UK government for warning against booking summer vacation abroad this year. Michael OLeary said on Wednesday he was very confident the British would be heading to Europe’s beaches and that Ryanair would have a great summer thanks to the rapid, albeit politically strained, vaccination programs from the UK and the EU. The Irish carrier will make around half the number of flights it made before the pandemic in 2019 from April to June, but will increase its schedule to 80% in July or August, or 90% if there is sufficient demand. His optimism for a quick return to international travel contrasted with the cautious view of UK governments. Social Affairs Minister Helen Whately triggered a sharp drop in the value of shares of UK travel agencies on Monday when she said he felt premature to book international vacations just yet. This is not the case, OLeary replied at a press conference on Wednesday, saying vaccination rates warranted relaxation of travel restrictions. As of Monday, nearly 54% of UK adults received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, although the proportion of EU citizens vaccinated was significantly lower. OLeary said: If on one side the government of Helen Whateleys rightly claimed the success of its vaccination program, if 80% of the British population had been vaccinated by the end of May, I would find it very difficult to a politician to raise an argument. why they should not travel on vacation to the beaches of Europe as they did last year in relative freedom. EasyJet, Tui and Thomas Cook had also reported an increase in summer bookings after the government last month revealed plans to ease restrictions, including lifting the ban on international leisure travel on May 17. OLeary said Ryanair bookings were still reasonably quiet until the end of June, but added that there was reasonably strong and sustained demand for the summer school holiday period. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Ryanair also revealed the launch of 26 new routes from airports including London Stansted, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Birmingham. The airline is back after an 11-year gap with Belfasts City Airport, which was hit hard by the Flybe collapse at the start of the pandemic. OLeary said opportunities to expand Ryanairs ‘reach in Germany depended in part on Lufthansas’ next move. The German flag bearer has received billions of euros in aid from Germany, Austria and Switzerland to help him get through the pandemic. In his latest review of the rival airline, OLeary said Lufthansa was spinning around Europe like a drunken uncle in a marriage seeking state subsidies. There is no government in Europe that Lufthansa has not sought for state subsidies, he added. Ryanair has long maintained that the flight poses a low risk of transmission of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, but OLeary said the airline will keep its mandatory face mask policy until spring 2022 unless European governments relax their guidelines.

