Regeneron’s Covid-19 Antibody Could See Significantly Higher Sales This Year

An analyst predicts that sales of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Covid-19 antibody could exceed $ 5 billion this year. Michael Nagle / Bloomberg



Positive results of



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



The phase 3 trial of its Covid-19 antibody could mean much higher sales of the therapy this year than analysts previously predicted. In the company’s Tuesday data release,



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (ticker: REGN) said his antibody treatment reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 70% in high-risk outpatients. But he also said that the effectiveness of the therapy was the same at a lower dose of 1200 mg as at the 2400 mg dose at which the antibody cocktail is currently licensed by the United States Food and Drug Administration. Regeneron plans to sell $ 260 million worth of antibody therapy to the U.S. government in the first quarter, as part of a June 2020 agreement for a fixed number of bulk batches of processing. But in the second quarter of the year, Regeneron will begin delivering doses to the US government under a second January 2021 deal, under which the government will pay by the dose, regardless of the dose size. Regeneron now says it will be able to deliver 1.25 million doses of the therapy at the new 1200 mg dose level twice the number of doses it could have delivered under the higher dose level if the FDA agrees to adjust the emergency use authorization. If it is able to manufacture and package these doses by June 30, the government will pay $ 2.6 billion. Analysts on average expected just $ 2.2 billion in sales of the antibody on Wednesday, according to FactSet. However, some Wall Street analysts are seeing a lot more. In a note on Wednesday, benchmark analyst Aydin Huseynov said the antibody cocktail's sales potential this year greatly exceeded the $ 2.9 billion in U.S. government sales expected so far. He said the company now plans to file a full FDA approval application for the therapy, which, when received, would unlock the much more lucrative commercial market. We reaffirm our forecast that REGEN-COV sales in 2021 will exceed $ 5 billion in the United States, Huseynov wrote. SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges updated his model on Tuesday to include $ 3.5 billion in sales of the antibody in 2021. Depending on the trajectory of the pandemic, additional revenue could increase in the third and fourth quarters of this year and will almost certainly be generated by international markets where vaccine uptake has been slower and the number of cases is therefore likely to be higher for longer, he wrote. Regeneron shares were up 0.8% on Wednesday in pre-market. The stock fell 2.8% on Tuesday, amid a larger sell-off of biotech names. The



IShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF



(IBB) fell 3.9% on Tuesday.

