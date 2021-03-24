Winnebago Stock takes off on strong earnings and order book





Motorhome and RV giant Winnebago reported optimistic second quarter earnings. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images



Winnebago Industries



the stock jumped early Wednesday, on the heels of an optimistic second-quarter budget report from the motorhome maker, which indicated it did not experience a slowdown even as other forms of travel slowly reopen to consumers. Winnebago (ticker: WGO) said it earned $ 69.1 million, or $ 2.04 per share, up from 51 cents the year before. On an adjusted basis, which includes one-time items such as interest expense, earnings per share were $ 2.12. Revenue increased 34% year over year to $ 839.9 million. Analysts were looking for EPS of $ 1.42 on revenue of $ 805 million. Winnebago stock is up 5.5% to $ 81.40 in recent trading. Shares have climbed nearly 29% year-to-date, after gaining 164.3% in the past 12 months. The company says sales of towable vehicles rose 55% to $ 439.3 million, with its Grand Design and Winnebago brands seeing strong demand. Motorhome sales jumped 17% to $ 382.6 million, with the company tapping into its Winnebago-branded Class B RVs. Newsletter Sign-Up Review and preview Every night of the week, we highlight the resulting market news and explain what matters tomorrow. Although the Covid-19 pandemic hampered travel, Americans who took vacations were much more likely to drive than fly, a boon for businesses in Winnebagos. And while many investors worry about the ability of pandemic winners to continue to outperform, Winnebago has also been able to report a strong order book. The company said its backlog of towable RVs grew 307% year over year, to nearly 40,000 units; the motorhome order book was even larger, with a jump of 424%, to nearly 15,000 units. Interest in the outdoors remains high, as evidenced by high order books and growth in retail sales, the company said in its press release. Write to [email protected]

