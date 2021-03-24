The weather slams corporate capital spending in the United States; supply disruptions weigh heavily

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New orders of key U.S.-made capital goods and shipments fell unexpectedly in February after nine consecutive monthly increases, but a rebound is likely as factory activity picked up early of this month against a backdrop of warmer temperatures.

FILE PHOTO: An operator stacks a thick steel brace used for the industrial bench leg at the Tennsco plant in Dickson, Tennessee, USA February 17, 2021. Tennsco / Document via REUTERS

The weak Commerce Department report on Wednesday joined a stream of other data showing severe disruption to economic activity brought on by the deep freeze of recent months, including in Texas and other parts of the Southern region. densely populated.

Economists maintain their high estimates of gross domestic product growth in the first quarter. Warmer weather, the White Houses’ $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 pandemic rescue program and increased vaccinations are expected to boost activity in March.

If the February figures were disappointing, there is nothing to worry about, said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING in New York. Consumer spending is expected to rebound strongly in March and April following the latest stimulus payments, the manufacturing sector will return due to strong order books and low inventory levels.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched indicator of companies’ spending plans, fell 0.8% last month. These orders for so-called basic capital goods rose 0.6% in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that orders for basic capital goods would rise 0.5%.

Orders for basic capital goods jumped 8.5% year-over-year in February. The year-long coronavirus pandemic has boosted demand for goods, underpinning manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy.

A survey by data firm IHS Markit on Wednesday showed that its US manufacturing PMI index rose to 59 in the first half of this month, after a final reading of 58.6 in February. A reading above 50 indicates growth in manufacturing. The measurement of new survey orders reached its highest level since June 2014.

But the manufacturing sector is grappling with supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic.

US stocks were trading broadly higher. The dollar rallied slightly against a basket of currencies. The prices of US Treasuries have also increased.

LARGE WEAKNESS

In February, orders for basic capital goods were weighed down by machinery and primary and manufactured metal products, as well as computers and electronics. But orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components rose 0.2%.

Basic capital goods shipments fell 1.0% last month. Basic capital goods shipments are used to calculate capital expenditure in the GDP measure of governments. They rose 1.9% in January.

The decline in recent months suggests a slowdown in business investment in equipment this quarter after double-digit growth in each of the past two quarters.

The economy is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 7.5% in the first quarter after growing at a rate of 4.1% in the last three months of 2020.

The simple reality is that the economy is healthy and almost everything is going in the right direction, said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economics in the Netherlands, Pennsylvania. The stimulus is hitting consumers’ bank accounts, vaccinations are on the rise and, at least until recently, cases of the virus and especially deaths have tended to go down.

Orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to airplanes that are to last three years or more, fell 1.1% in February after jumping 3.5% in January. They were dragged down by a 1.6% drop in orders for transportation equipment, which followed a 7.5% increase in January.

But orders for civilian aircraft climbed 103.3%. Boeing said on its website that it received 82 aircraft orders last month, up from just four in January. This included 39 orders for 737 MAX jets. The US government lifted a 20-month grounding of the plane that had been put in place after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia late last year.

Orders for motor vehicles and parts fell 8.7% in February after declining 0.9% in January. Motor vehicle production has been hit by a global shortage of semiconductor chips. The production of computers and electronic products was also affected.

The biggest headwinds for manufacturing coming out of this pandemic are mostly on manufacturers getting what they need, said Tim Quinlan, senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina. The downside is the pressure on prices and the potential for profit squeezing.

Indeed, IHS surveys measure prices paid by manufacturers hit a 10-year high earlier this month, amid what the data firm said was the most serious supply chain disruption on record. He said companies generally reported slower production growth due to raw material shortages.