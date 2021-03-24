Regeneron joins Lilly in proving low dose antibodies can thwart COVID-19





Dive brief: Regeneron said a lower dose of its cocktail of antibodies was effectively protecting trial participants from the worst COVID-19 outcomes in a new study, a finding that could help the company ramp up supplies and achieve more high-risk patients prior to hospitalization.

The combination therapy of casirivimab and imdevimab is already available in the United States at a dose of 2400 mg. The latest study found that a 1,200 mg dose had similar effects, reducing the risk of hospitalization or death in high-risk patients by 70%, compared to 71% for the highest dose.

Regeneron goes share the results with the Food and Drug Administration “immediately” and seek to add the 1,200 mg dose of the combination therapy to the emergency use authorization granted last year. Roche, which sells the treatment outside of the United States, is also working with regulators to increase its use. Dive overview: Regeneron’s regulatory clearance for a lower dose would quickly allow Regeneron to increase the supply and potentially sales of an antibody cocktail whose use has not yet been maximized. Regeneron reported drug sales of around $ 260 million in the first quarter, all thanks to its contract with the US government. The company plans to deliver around 750,000 doses of the therapy starting in the next quarter as part of a second government agreement, but could increase that number to 1.25 million with the availability of the 1,200 mg dose. The news follows similar findings from Eli Lilly, who said lower doses of his combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab could reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 87%. By using two antibodies that attack the virus in different ways, the Regeneron and Lilly combination treatments are designed to fight viral mutations more effectively than a single therapy. Both proving effective at lower doses could help open the door to therapies given subcutaneously, rather than infusion in a medical setting, a logistical barrier that slows uptake. This is important as health officials seek to counter the rise of more communicable diseases variants capable of causing more serious illness. Riskier variants in the United States roughly doubled in less than a month from late January to late February, latest data available Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention. The FDA has asked Regeneron and Lilly to track the new variants and potentially conduct new studies against them. Regeneron said its combination treatment sets itself apart from Lilly therapies because it maintains its potency against all of the more disturbing variants emerging in the US FDA fact sheets suggesting certain variants, especially those that share a specific characteristic with B. 1.351, a variant which is originally in South Africa are less sensitive to Lilly therapies, especially when bamlanivimab is administered alone. In fact, the U.S. government has stopped sending Lilly’s single antibody treatment, bamlanivimab, to California, Arizona, and Nevada because it is not effective against a variant that is gaining momentum in those states, has FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock recently said during a webinar hosted by the American Medical Association. . Lilly said Endpoints News that laboratory studies show that its combined treatment can neutralize the specific “California” variant.

