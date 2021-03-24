Business
DigitalOcean begins trading on NYSE
The New York Stock Exchange welcomes DigitalOcean, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), today, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, to celebrate its IPO. To honor the occasion, CEO Yancey Spruill, accompanied by John Tuttle, NYSE Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, rings The Opening Bell.
NYSE
Small-scale cloud infrastructure provider DigitalOcean debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the symbol “DOCN”.
The stock began trading at $ 41.50 per share, about 12% below the price of $ 47 at which it shares sold during its IPO, and below the $ 44 to $ 47 per share range, the company had provided in updates to its IPO prospectus. At its open price, it has a market cap of $ 4.37 billion.
Shares were down around 5.5% on Wednesday afternoon.
DigitalOcean challenges much larger companies, including Amazon and Microsoft, in the marketplace to provide computing and storage resources that businesses can use to run their software, instead of operating their own data center infrastructure. DigitalOcean has built a business by keeping its products easy to use. Most of its income comes from the use of droplets, which are virtual slices of physical servers.
“We offer every customer, regardless of size, a personalized support experience, which is why we believe that making things easy and simple and helping our customers when they need it is the way to earn the best every day. hearts and minds of our developers and entrepreneurs, ”CEO Yancey Spruill said on CNBC’s“ Squawk Alley. ”He said the market is large, with more than $ 100 billion in cloud spending annually for small and medium enterprises.
DigitalOcean raised $ 775 million during its IPO. The company operates its own 14 data centers in the United States and abroad through leases, and the company intends to continue to expand its footprint, like its competitors. But unlike its big competitors, DigitalOcean doesn’t have billions of dollars that customers have agreed to pay for services they haven’t yet used. The company had less than $ 5 million in deferred revenue at the end of 2020.
In 2020, DigitalOcean recorded a net loss of $ 43.6 million out of a total of $ 318.4 million in revenue. The loss increased by 7% compared to 2019 and the revenue increased by approximately 25%. In a presentation to potential investors, CFO Bill Sorenson said the company wants to increase the amount of money it makes from each client while reducing research and development and general administrative costs as a percentage of revenue. .
At its IPO price of $ 47, DigitalOcean was valued at a multiple of the sales price of 16 based on 2020 revenue, compared to 12 for Microsoft.
– CNBC’s Ari Levy contributed to this report.
LOOK: Bessemer Byron Deeter on the resurgence of cloud computing actions
