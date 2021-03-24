Connect with us

Business

Zuckerberg and Dorsey argue their platforms reflect a fractured society in the House on Thursday

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


Facebook Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter Inc. CEO Jack Dorsey will argue that their massive social media platforms only reflect the views of a severely fractured company when they and the CEO of Alphabet Inc ., Sundar Pichai, are scheduled to testify before a House subcommittee on disinformation. Thursday.

Our society is deeply divided, and we see that on our services too, Zuckerberg will say in a opening statement to the House Committee on Energy and Trade.

Dorsey, including the company TWTR,
-1.29%
kicked former President Donald Trump off his platform in January, silencing his megaphone to an estimated 89 million followers, said in a written statementQuite simply, a trust deficit has grown in recent years, and it has created uncertainty here in the United States and around the world.

Thursdays audience, the latest in a series on Capitol Hill in recent weeks to address Big Tech’s outsized influence on the economy and American life, as the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission deepen investigations into Google GOOGL,
+ 0.37%

GOOG,
+ 0.43%,
Facebook FB,
-1.72%,
Apple Inc. AAPL,
-0.94%,
and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN,
-0.52%
at the same time, lawmakers are working on antitrust law.

Zuckerberg, Dorsey and Pichai should expect an overwhelming reception from Republicans and Democrats who increasingly seek to change the way the biggest tech companies do business.

Read more: Google and Facebook undertake appeasement campaigns ahead of CEO showdown Thursday at House

Zuckerberg, who has become a fixture during Congressional hearings, will outline the steps the social media giant has taken to curb disinformation. We have referred more than 2 billion people to our Covid-19 information center and more than 140 million people to our voting information center, he says. It’s a
important component of our work to build a healthier information ecosystem.

He goes on to point out that political posts are only 6% of what US users see in their news feeds and hate content is only 0.08%. Facebook has invested $ 100 million to help local news and journalists and is funding a $ 1 million grant program to support fact-checkers covering the virus, Zuckerberg added.

Facebook is successful because people around the world have a deep desire to connect and share, not to stand out and fight, Zuckerberg concludes. This reaffirms our belief that connectivity and solidarity are ultimately more powerful ideals than division and discord and that technology can be part of the mix.
solution to the deep challenges of our society.

Twitters Dorsey says the company is looking for ways to improve transparency about how it makes content moderation policies.

In recent months, for example, there have been more and more questions about how we should deal with policy violations on the part of world leaders, Dorsey says. As a result, we are currently reviewing our approach to world leaders and soliciting public comment. Our feedback period is currently open and our investigation
will be available in over a dozen languages ​​to ensure a global perspective.

To that end, Twitter’s machine learning teams are studying techniques and developing a roadmap to secure our current and future algorithmic models.
meet high standards of transparency and fairness, he adds.

Twitter is also experimenting with two projects to minimize misinformation: Bird watching, a pilot program that broadens the range of voices involved in the fight against disinformation, and Bluesky, an independent team of open source architects, engineers and designers to develop open and decentralized standards for social media and reduce ultimately hate speech.

As we look to the future, I agree with this committee that technology companies have work to do to gain the trust of those who use our services, concludes Dorsey. For Twitter, that means tackling transparency, procedural fairness, algorithmic choice and privacy.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: