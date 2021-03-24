Zuckerberg and Dorsey argue their platforms reflect a fractured society in the House on Thursday

Facebook Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter Inc. CEO Jack Dorsey will argue that their massive social media platforms only reflect the views of a severely fractured company when they and the CEO of Alphabet Inc ., Sundar Pichai, are scheduled to testify before a House subcommittee on disinformation. Thursday.

Our society is deeply divided, and we see that on our services too, Zuckerberg will say in a opening statement to the House Committee on Energy and Trade.

kicked former President Donald Trump off his platform in January, silencing his megaphone to an estimated 89 million followers, said in a written statementQuite simply, a trust deficit has grown in recent years, and it has created uncertainty here in the United States and around the world.

Zuckerberg, Dorsey and Pichai should expect an overwhelming reception from Republicans and Democrats who increasingly seek to change the way the biggest tech companies do business.

Zuckerberg, who has become a fixture during Congressional hearings, will outline the steps the social media giant has taken to curb disinformation. We have referred more than 2 billion people to our Covid-19 information center and more than 140 million people to our voting information center, he says. It’s a

important component of our work to build a healthier information ecosystem.

He goes on to point out that political posts are only 6% of what US users see in their news feeds and hate content is only 0.08%. Facebook has invested $ 100 million to help local news and journalists and is funding a $ 1 million grant program to support fact-checkers covering the virus, Zuckerberg added.

Facebook is successful because people around the world have a deep desire to connect and share, not to stand out and fight, Zuckerberg concludes. This reaffirms our belief that connectivity and solidarity are ultimately more powerful ideals than division and discord and that technology can be part of the mix.

solution to the deep challenges of our society.

Twitters Dorsey says the company is looking for ways to improve transparency about how it makes content moderation policies.

In recent months, for example, there have been more and more questions about how we should deal with policy violations on the part of world leaders, Dorsey says. As a result, we are currently reviewing our approach to world leaders and soliciting public comment. Our feedback period is currently open and our investigation

will be available in over a dozen languages ​​to ensure a global perspective.

To that end, Twitter’s machine learning teams are studying techniques and developing a roadmap to secure our current and future algorithmic models.

meet high standards of transparency and fairness, he adds.

Twitter is also experimenting with two projects to minimize misinformation: Bird watching, a pilot program that broadens the range of voices involved in the fight against disinformation, and Bluesky, an independent team of open source architects, engineers and designers to develop open and decentralized standards for social media and reduce ultimately hate speech.

As we look to the future, I agree with this committee that technology companies have work to do to gain the trust of those who use our services, concludes Dorsey. For Twitter, that means tackling transparency, procedural fairness, algorithmic choice and privacy.