Uber Expands Prescription Delivery Business With ScriptDrop Partnership





Uber is stepping up its prescription delivery business by partnering with software company ScriptDrop. The ridesharing giant will be the default delivery service for ScriptDrop pharmacies in 37 states and eventually expand to others. ScriptDrop works with some of the major grocery chains, drugstore chains and healthcare systems in the United States including Albertsons, Jewel Osco, Safeway and Vons. Through collaboration with Uber, these pharmacies will be able to take advantage of the technology of the company to offer more prescriptions to more customers. For independent local pharmacies, the hundreds of thousands of drivers using the Ubers platform across the country could enable them to meet patients wherever they are and serve their communities in new ways, Uber executives said. in a press release. The partnership with ScriptDrop is part of Uber’s efforts to build “flexible and scalable delivery solutions” and will allow more customers to have prescriptions delivered right to their homes, the company said. RELATED: Uber Health Teams Up With NimbleRx To Offer Prescription Drug Delivery In August, Uber Health, the company’s non-emergency medical transportation service, made its first foray into drug distribution. Through a partnership with NimbleRx, the company offers online prescription ordering and drug delivery direct to consumers in Seattle and Dallas. He extended this service to Austin, Houston and New York. People do not always have the ability to easily or consistently pick up their prescriptions from pharmacies, whether due to lack of reliable transportation, long working hours, health issues, or other reasons. The pandemic has exacerbated the need for transparent prescription delivery solutions, especially for vulnerable communities, Uber executives said in a press release. This past year has shown us more than ever that pharmacies need more efficient ways to provide patients with the prescriptions they need, said Amanda Epp, Managing Director of ScriptDrop in a statement. Being able to combine the ScriptDrops integrated interface with Ubers technology means that pharmacies of all sizes will be better equipped to improve prescription compliance and serve the most vulnerable in their communities. ScriptDrop’s technology integrates with existing software and workflow in pharmacies to provide access to delivery solutions, thereby reducing prescription abandonment for pharmacies and contributing to improved health outcomes for the pharmacist. General public. Uber, integrated through an application programming interface (API), will become the default app for some pharmacies, depending on the location and availability of drivers. RELATED: Amazon Steps Up Competition in Healthcare With Launch of Online Pharmacy, Advantage Over Prescription Savings The prescription delivery market is heating up The home drug delivery space promises to be competitive, such as Amazonowns’ online pharmacy PillPack and its nationwide pharmaceutical distribution network. The tech giant also raised the stakes by launching Amazon Pharmacy last fall. CVS and Walgreens continue to invest in home prescription delivery. CVS Health, which began testing drone delivery last year, is currently piloting the use of autonomous vehicles for prescription delivery in the market. from Houston. Other groups, such as UPS, have also tested home delivery of pharmaceuticals, such as vaccines. Digital pharmacy startups like Alto Pharmacy, NowRx, and Medly Pharmacy are also taking on industry giants and raising significant sums from investors. In an increasingly competitive digital health market, many virtual care startups are also turning to prescription drug delivery as a key area of ​​growth. As an example, Ginger announced a tie-up with digital pharmacy startup Capsule for home delivery of prescription mental health drugs.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos