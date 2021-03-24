Tribune Publishing Sticks to Hedge Fund Offer Despite Higher Offer





The Tribune Publishing board recommended that shareholders back a takeover bid from Alden, a New York hedge fund, rather than a higher bid from a Baltimore-based hotel mogul who wishes to run newspapers as a non-profit organization. Tribune, owner of the Chicago Tribune and the New York Daily News, said in a regulatory repository that the board decided not to pursue the higher offer after Alden, who owns about a third of the publisher and controls three seats on the board, “made it clear that he would not support not an alternative transaction ”. The rival bid from Stewart Bainum, president of Choice Hotels, however, cast doubt on Alden’s takeover and gave courage to Tribune reporters who made the battle an existential fight against the influx of financial groups. in their business. The buyback requires the approval of at least two-thirds of Tribune’s shareholders excluding Alden. This highlights Patrick Soon-Shiong, the pharmaceutical billionaire and owner of the Los Angeles Times, who owns around 24% of Tribune, a stake large enough to complicate Alden’s plans. Alden, known for taking over struggling US newspapers, first secured a board deal to buy Tribune last month in a deal that values ​​the newspaper group at $ 630 million. As part of the deal, Tribune would sell the Baltimore Sun and two other Maryland newspapers to Bainum for $ 65 million. However, Bainum upped its bid for the entire Tribune last week to $ 18.50 a share, valuing the company at $ 650 million, about 7% more than Alden’s bid. Bainum’s move came after Alden asked for terms earlier this month that effectively doubled the cost of acquiring Baltimore Sun, said two people familiar with the talks. Alden asked Bainum to also pay $ 12 million per year for five years to continue using Tribunes’ corporate infrastructure, the people said. Bainum sent a letter to the independent board members committee last week for permission to lift a nondisclosure agreement, so it could find investors to join its bid for the entire Tribune. He told the company he plans to invest $ 100 million of his own money, while seeking about $ 200 million in debt financing and an additional $ 100 million in equity, according to people close to his. offer. A committee of independent members of Tribune’s board recommended the acquisition of Alden, however, after concluding that it offered greater certainty than any other option, according to the regulatory record. advised After more than a decade of declining revenues, struggling US newspapers have become targets for hedge funds and private equity. Alden has been a leading consolidator, drastically reducing the costs of its securities to increase profitability. Through MNG Enterprises, which is a private company controlled by Alden, the hedge fund has amassed a portfolio of more than 200 newspapers, including The Denver Post and The Orange County Register. Employees of its publications called the company “vulture capitalists”. Political leaders including Democrat Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, have argued that the hedge fund’s management of local newspapers is having a negative impact on American democracy. Over the past year, the tribune’s unions have launched a campaign against Alden, seeking wealthy local individuals to buy their newspapers.

