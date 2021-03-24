Woman charged with assault and racial language against South Bay McDonald’s employees – NBC Bay Area





A San Jose woman has been charged with hate crime after authorities said they assaulted and made racist remarks against two employees at a McDonald’s in Mountain View. The incident happened on March 20 at McDonald’s on the 900 block of El Monte Avenue. According to the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office, Alena Jenkins, 40, was eating indoors without a mask, violating COVID-19 restrictions at fast food restaurants. Authorities say an employee repeatedly asked Jenkins to leave when she refused and allegedly made racist remarks about the employee, who is Latino. Jenkins also reportedly told him to “call the cops”. When the employee called the police, Jenkins then pushed a plexiglass COVID-19 shield and sign over the employee, the Santa Clara district attorney’s office said. It was then that the store manager approached and allegedly asked Jenkins to leave. Authorities say Jenkins responded by walking around the counter and made racist remarks to the manager, who is also Latino. Jenkins reportedly started hitting the manager in the arm and shoulder. According to the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office, Jenkins continued to make racist comments towards employees to police officers who arrived at the scene. Jenkins was later arrested and indicted on several counts, including hate crimes, bodily harm and two misdemeanors. Targeting people because of their ethnicity isn’t just a disgrace, it’s a crime, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. There is no excuse for hate. Jenkins will be arraigned later Wednesday afternoon at the San Jose Hall of Justice.







