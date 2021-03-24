Decisions adopted by the Annual General Meeting of eQ Plc Helsinki Stock Exchange: EQV1V

Publication of the eQ Plc scholarship

March 24, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

The eQ Plcs Annual General Meeting, held on Wednesday March 24, 2021 in Helsinki (AGM), decided as follows:

Confirmation of financial statements

eQ Plcs AG confirmed the financial statements of the company, which included the group financial statements, the report of the board of directors and the report of the auditors for the financial year 2020.

Decision on the result appearing in the balance sheet and distribution of the assets of the invested unallocated equity fund

The General Meeting confirmed the proposal of the Board of Directors to pay a dividend of 0.64 euro per share and a return of capital of 0.06 euro per share on the capital invested without restriction. The dividend and return of capital will be paid to shareholders who, on the date of payment registration, March 26, 2021, are entered in the shareholders’ register kept by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The dividend and return of capital will be paid on April 6, 2021.

Disclaimer of liability to the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer

The general assembly decided to relieve the board of directors and the general manager of their responsibilities.

Remuneration report of the governing bodies

The annual general meeting decided to adopt the remuneration report of the governing bodies.

Remuneration policy for governing bodies

The annual general meeting decided to adopt the remuneration policy for the governing bodies.

The number of Board members, the appointment of Board members and the remuneration of Board members

According to the decision of the AGM, six members of the board, namely Nicolas Berner, Georg Ehrnrooth, Timo Kokkila, Lotta Kopra and Tomas von Rettig were re-elected as members of the board of directors and Janne Larma was elected as new member of the board of directors. The mandate of the members of the Board ends at the end of the next Ordinary General Meeting. The general assembly decided that the members of the board will receive remuneration as follows: the chairman of the board will receive 5,000 euros per month, the vice-chairman of the board of directors will receive 4,000 euros and the members of the board will receive 3,000 euros per month. In addition, an allowance of 500 euros per meeting will be paid to all Board members for each Board meeting attended and travel and accommodation costs will be compensated in accordance with the company’s expense policy. Prior to the AGM, the candidates had indicated that during the selection they will choose Janne Larma as Chairman of the Board and Georg Ehrnrooth as Vice Chairman of the Board.

The Board appointed Janne Larma as Chairman of the Board and Georg Ehrnrooth as Vice Chairman of the Board at its meeting held immediately following the AGM.

Remuneration of auditors and auditors

The general meeting decided to elect the authorized accountants KPMG Oy Ab as auditor of the company. The lead auditor, appointed by KPMG Oy Ab, is Tuomas Ilveskoski, APA. It was decided to remunerate the auditor according to the auditor’s invoice approved by eQ Plc.

Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of shares as well as the issue of special rights giving right to shares

The General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on an issue of shares or an issue of shares and / or the issue of special rights giving right to shares referred to in chapter 10 section 1 of the law on companies, for a maximum total of 3,500,000 new shares. The amount of the authorization corresponds to approximately 9.00 per cent of all the shares of the Company.

The authorization must be used to finance or complete potential acquisitions or other business transactions, to strengthen the balance sheet and financial position of the Company, to fulfill the incentive plans of the Company or for any other purpose determined by the Advice. On the basis of the authorization, the Board decides on all other issues related to the issue of shares and special rights giving right to shares referred to in Chapter 10 section 1 of the Companies Act, including the beneficiaries shares or special rights giving right to shares and the amount of consideration to be paid. Consequently, on the basis of the authorization, shares or special rights giving right to shares can also be issued directly, that is to say in derogation from the preferential subscription rights of shareholders as described in the law. on corporations. A share issue can also be executed without payment in accordance with the preconditions set out in the Company Law.

The authorization cancels all previous authorizations to decide on the issue of shares as well as the issue of special rights giving right to shares and is effective until the next Ordinary General Meeting, but not more than 18 months.

