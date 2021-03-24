NGOs name major banks that have invested $ 3.8 trillion in fossil fuels

Shell Oil’s Jackpine surface tar sands mine in Alberta, Canada. American and Canadian banks represent … [+] nearly half of global fossil fuel financing, according to a new report. The Washington Post via Getty Images



The world’s largest banks have pumped a staggering $ 3.8 trillion into the fossil fuel industries in five years, a new report from an NGO alliance has revealed.

The report, Banking on climate chaos, shows that the 60 largest banks in the world have in fact increased their investments in fossil fuels since 2016, the year following the Paris Agreement, peaking in 2019 with total investments of $ 824 billion. That total fell 9% in 2020, in line with the global drop in fuel demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Globally, US banks have been named the worst offenders in fossil fuel financing, with JPMorgan Chase taking the top spot, having invested $ 316.7 billion in fossil fuels, especially in corporations. oil and gas.

Citi came in second and was recognized for funding 100 companies with what NGOs have described as the worst fossil fuel expansion plans, including companies like oil giant ExxonMobil and oil and gas pipeline company. Enbridge gas. Wells Fargo Bank, meanwhile, received the title of Top Fracking Funder for its support of oil and gas fracking companies.

In Europe, Britain’s Barclays bank was the largest fossil fuel lender, investing some $ 144.9 billion in oil sands, hydraulic fracturing and coal-fired power. And despite policies being put in place to reduce investment in coal, French bank BNP Paribas has proven to be the world’s largest proponent of offshore oil and gas, with a total of $ 120.8 billion in funding. ‘investments mainly in this sector.

This report serves as a reality check for banks who believe vague net zero targets are enough to stop the climate crisis, said Lorne Stockman, senior research analyst for Oil Change International, one of the NGOs behind it. of the report. Our future goes where money flows, and in 2020 these banks invested billions of dollars to lock us into further climate chaos. Banks need to focus on reducing fossil fuel production now, rather than a distant and insufficient goal in the distant future. The time for half measures is over.

In Asia, the Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group was the largest overall Asian investor in fossil fuels, but the ten worst banks to support coal, both in coal mining and in coal power. , were all Chinese banks. These included the Industrial Bank, ICBC, China Construction Bank and Bank of China.

Graph showing the total amount of funding per year that banks have lent to the fossil fuel sector. Of … [+] “Banking on Climate Chaos: Fossil Fuel Finance Report 2021”. Rainforest Action Network



The report also assessed the banks’ positive climate actions, noting them on policies to align their activities with decarbonization goals. Here, the Italian bank Unicredit leads the pack, followed by five major French banks: BNP Paribas, Crdit Mutuel, BPCE / Natixis, Crdit Agricole and Socit Générale. In general, these banks had adopted strong policies to phase out the financing of coal.

But even the top-rated banks only got half of the points available for climate-friendly policies, and while many banks had policies to reduce or eliminate investments in coal, similar policies covering oil and the gas were far behind. This, according to the authors of the reports, showed that the banking sector remains far from aligning with a climate stable future.

Speaking to Forbes.com, Charles Donovan, executive director of the Center for Climate Finance and Investment at Imperial College Business School in London, explained why banks are still investing trillions in fossil fuels.

Everyone knows the end is coming for fossil fuels. You can see this clearly in the way stock markets around the world value clean energy over fossil fuels, Donovan said. But in commercial banking, most investors don’t think about the next 30 years of cash flow, they worry about the next three. With extremely low interest rates, it sadly makes sense for most banks to expand and pretend, rather than seriously delving into their energy lending business model.

What is often overlooked is that fossil fuel financing is not only an environmental problem, it is also a chronic cause of financial instability, he continued. The volatility of oil and gas prices presents risks that spill over into inflation, employment and consumer spending.

But despite these risks, Donovan said, the rewards continue to be too great for many banks to resist, regardless of the harm they cause to the planet.

We can’t expect U.S. banks to pull out of this business until the clean energy sector can absorb the amount of capital that banks want to throw at them, he said. Moving quickly to this next step will require government action to increase the supply of new clean energy projects and make significant changes to the U.S. tax code that will level the playing field for new investors in the energy sector. energy.

Greenpeace activists at Barclays headquarters in Canary Wharf, London, protest against the bank … [+] the refusal to stop funding the pipelines that bring oil from Canada’s tar sands to market in the United States and Asia. Getty Images



British and European sustainable finance activists have added their voices to criticism of banks.

David Hayman, campaign manager of the UK green finance campaign Make My Money Matter commented: This report once again underlines the importance of knowing exactly where our money is being invested. Banks and pension funds continue to direct record sums into oil and gas, despite the fact that such investments remain bad for the planet, bad for returns and go against the wishes of the general population. .

Ahead of this year’s COP26, we called on all financial institutions to commit to real net zero goals and urgent emission reductions so that our money helps build a world we truly want to retire in, a Hayman added, referring to the United Nations climate conference due to be held in Glasgow in November.

Meanwhile, Lorette Philippot, private finance activist for Friends of the Earth France, told Forbes.com: This report shatters all of the big banks’ green rhetoric and their many promises to align with it in a thousand pieces. Paris Agreement. French banks are a prime example of this hypocrisy. Paris likes to call itself the international capital of green finance, but in 2020 it has become the leading fossil fuel banker in Europe. It is time for our governments to take responsibility and bring banks into compliance with the climate emergency.

The report comes just days after the Financial Times revealed that the EU consider including fossil gas in its Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance, a classification system intended to give investors guidance on what is and what is not considered sustainable finance. If Brussels took the plunge, activists say it would undermine the integrity of the system. Friends of the Earth told Forbes.com such a move would be the result of some pretty shameful pressure from the fossil fuel lobby and some governments.

In addition to Oil Change International, other NGOs behind the report are the U.S. environmental organization Rainforest Action Network, sustainability and ethical finance activist BankTrack, grassroots environmental justice group Indigenous Environmental Network, and NGO of sustainable finance and the think tank Reclaim Finance.

Download the report here.