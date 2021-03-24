US Financials Income Fund reports year-end results Toronto Stock Exchange: USF-UN





TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – (TSX: USF.UN) US Financials Income Fund (the Fund) reports results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in net assets attributable to Class A holders was C $ 1.16 million or C $ 1.43 per Class A unit. The decrease in net assets attributable to holders of Class U units amounted to C $ 0.10 or C $ 1.76 per Class U unit. As at 31 December 2020, the net assets attributable to Class A unitholders were C $ 3.62 million or C $ 5.78 per Class A unit; and the net assets attributable to holders of Class U units were CA $ 0.40 million (US $ 0.32) or CA $ 7.86 (US $ 6.17) per Class U unit. cash of CA $ 0.50 per Class A unit and US $ 0.50 per Class U unit were paid during the year. The investment objectives of the Funds are (i) to provide unitholders with quarterly cash distributions; and (ii) maximize total return through capital appreciation and distributions. To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund invests in an actively managed portfolio of US financial or real estate issuers selected in the S&P 500 Index which are classified as financials or real estate by Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standard and which have a market capitalization of at least US $ 10 billion and a credit rating issued by Standard & Poors Rating Services of at least A- at the time of purchase. The portfolio may also include publicly traded US alternative management issuers that have a market capitalization of at least US $ 5 billion at the time of purchase. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 25% of the NAV in other US issuers of financial, real estate or alternative management services that do not meet the rating or market capitalization requirements mentioned above. To generate additional income in excess of the distributions earned on its equity securities, the Fund will from time to time write covered call options on all or a portion of the securities in its portfolio. The Funds’ investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. Class A units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol USF.UN. Class U units are denominated in US currency and are not traded on a stock exchange. Selected financial information: (in millions of dollars) Statement of financial position as at December 31 2020 Assets C $ 4.08 Liabilities (0.06 ) Net assets attributable to shareholders C $ 4.02 Statement of comprehensive income for the year ended December 31 Loss (including net loss on investments) C $ (0.95 ) Expenses (0.31 ) Decrease in net assets attributable to holders of Class A and Class U units C $ (1.26 ) For more information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com. John Germain, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West

Office 2600

Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9

416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

[email protected] Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses can all be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values ​​change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

