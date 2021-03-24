Why streaming stocks have plunged today





What happened The streaming industry was a big hit on Wednesday, with shares of some booming streaming stocks dropping double digits. Large swathes of the market are down, especially in growth and tech stocks, so a fall in stocks should be taken with a little salt, but it’s still notable. A decrease of 21.3% ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: PLUS), a decrease of 13.2% Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) A shares and a drop of 12.9% Discovery (NASDAQ: DISC) C Sharess has some of the biggest losses today. As of 2:40 p.m. EDT, those stocks were down 20.8%, 12.1% and 12.3% respectively. So what The biggest news is that ViacomCBS has priced a share and an offering of mandatory convertible preferred shares that could bring the company up to $ 3.06 billion. An offering of 20 million Class B shares was priced at $ 85 per share, while the mandatory convertible preferred stock offering was priced at a coupon rate of 5.75% and will be converted into shares at a price between 1.0013 and 1.1765 shares per $ 100. The conversion will take place on April 1, 2024. Management said the funds would be used for investments in streaming, pointing out how expensive the business can be. And it is recognized that the traditional media industry does not generate enough cash to fund streaming operations. Investors could also be concerned that the recent launch of Paramount + has attracted as many users as expected. Streaming will only be about getting users in quickly, and while ViacomCBS said it had nearly 30 million subscribers globally as of February, it had only targeted 65-75 million by 2024. Walt disneyDisney + ‘s growth rate, which went from launch to 100 million subscribers in just over a year. Discovery’s shares are likely declining as it occupies a similar strategic position to ViacomCBS with a smaller audience and content library than big names like Netflix and Disney. So it will be an uphill battle to create a viable streaming business for both companies in the long run. Now what ViacomCBS and Discovery are in a difficult position with the fourth or fifth largest streaming services at best, behind Netflix, Disney + and Hulu. And it will be costly to catch up in any way. After a sharp rise in stocks over the past few months, investors seem to understand the fact that continued growth may not be as fast or as profitable as they had hoped. And until we see sustainable progress in attracting streaming subscribers, these stocks may continue to be volatile.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







