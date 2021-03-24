Annual results 2020 Paris stock exchange: GBT

2020 annual results

Turnover in line with forecasts despite the health crisis: -12.8% at current exchange rates to 712.3 million -10.0% at constant exchange rates (CER) (1)

Resilient EBITDA (2) margin at 14.1%

Free cash flow up to 40 million with a significant improvement in working capital

Reduction of net debt to 257 million

Confirmation of the strategic roadmap in 2021: Strong growth in interventional imaging and delivery systems Strengthening of the Group’s positions in the APAC region Finalization of clinical studies and continuation of industrial investments for gadopiclenol Continued investments in artificial intelligence

Favorable financial outlook: Income expected to increase in 2021 despite ongoing health crisis 50% extension of the cost reduction implemented in 2020



Villepinte, March 24, 2021Guerbet (FR0000032526), ​​a global specialist in contrast media and solutions for medical imaging, announces its consolidated annual results for 2020.

On March 24, 2021, the Board of Directors approved the accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020. The audit procedures have been completed and the Statutory Auditors’ report is being prepared.

Revenue in line with forecasts despite a health crisis

The postponement of certain non-essential radiological examinations and procedures had a significant impact on the business, causing the market to contract. In this difficult environment, the Group succeeded in maintaining its market share by continuing to serve its customers to protect the health of patients.

As of December 31, 2020, reported revenue was 712.3 million, down 12.8% compared to December 31, 2019, including a substantial negative currency impact of 23.1 million. Sales at constant exchange rates (CER) were down 10.0%, as expected by the Group.

Diagnostic imaging revenue was down 11.4% at CER. It amounted to 615.2 million compared to 719.4 million at December 31, 2019, down 14.5% at current exchange rates.

MRI sales decreased 15.3% at CER and 17.2% at current exchange rates to 227.6 million. This decrease is due to a negative volume effect directly linked to the health crisis and, to a lesser extent, to an unfavorable price effect in Europe linked to the generic form of Dotarem.

sales decreased 15.3% at CER and 17.2% at current exchange rates to 227.6 million. This decrease is due to a negative volume effect directly linked to the health crisis and, to a lesser extent, to an unfavorable price effect in Europe linked to the generic form of Dotarem. x-ray revenue was down 8.8% at CER. It stood at 385.3 million at current exchange rates, down 12.6% from 2019, with Xenetix showing good resilience throughout the year.

Interventional imaging sales were down 1.5% at CER (-2.7% at current exchange rates), still driven by sales of Lipiodol up nearly 1% at CER. Segment revenue totaled 73.5 million at current exchange rates compared to 75.5 million in 2019.

EBITDA in line with expectations thanks to rigorous cost discipline

In millions of euros Consolidated financial statements (IFRS) 2019 Reported 2020 Reported Returned 816.9 712.3 EBITDA 111.5 100.7 % of sales 13.7% 14.1% Operating income 51.7 41.3 % of sales 6.3% 5.8% Net revenue 37.3 17.7 % of returned 4.6% 2.5% Net debt 296.5 256.6

At December 31, 2020, the Group’s EBITDA remained above 100 million, ie a margin of 14.1% against 13.7% in 2019. This performance is in line with the Group’s expectations.

In an unprecedented health crisis, the Group has been able to react to maintain the quality of its financial balances by stepping up the discipline of cost control already initiated in recent years as part of the Cost-to-Win plan. In fiscal 2020, the drop in structural costs was just under $ 30 million, plus $ 9 million in improved manufacturing costs. Fifty percent of the savings will be extended through fiscal 2021.

The industrial organization was optimized with the sale of the Montreal manufacturing plant on July 15, 2020. This will further reduce manufacturing costs in 2022 and 2023.

At December 31, 2020, operating income stood at 41.3 million for a margin of 5.8%.

Net income stood at 17.7 million against 37.3 million for the 2019 fiscal year. This decrease is mainly explained by significant negative currency effects and by the depreciation of the assets of Canadian subsidiaries for 4.4 million to following the sale of the Montreal production plant.

Improved financial structure and proposed dividend of 0.70 / share

As of December 31, 2020, shareholders’ equity amounted to 364 million. Free cash flow improved further to 39.9 million, bringing the Group’s net financial debt to 256.6 million against 296.5 million at the end of 2019, i.e. a net debt / EBITDA ratio of 2.55 to end of 2020 against 2.66 at end of 2019. 2019 (including IFRS16).

The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 0.70 per share to shareholders at the General Meeting on May 28, 2021.

2021: Continuation of the transformation and momentum of the Group

While the future of the health situation remains uncertain, the Group remains confident of returning to the path of growth in 2021.

After an expected decline in the first quarter, Guerbet anticipates growth in its turnover for 2021 from the second quarter. The Group will be able to count on:

The continued strong performance of Lipiodol

The growth of delivery systems and consumables

Sales growth in the APAC region

In the coming months, the Group’s activity should also be affected by the acceleration of sales of the generic form of Dotarem in the United States. However, the Group believes that the impact will be limited with movements in Dotarem volumes and prices expected to be comparable to Europe, where the generic form has already been available for more than three years.

The Group also announced positive results for the two phase III clinical studies with Gadopiclenol, a new macrocyclic contrast agent based on gadolinium (Gd) for MRI, intended to be administered at a dose of Gd lower than with existing agents. The Group’s objective is to obtain the first MAs in 2023. As a reminder, the phase III studies aim to validate the efficacy and safety of Gadopiclenol in a large number of patients compared to a reference product.

In parallel to the growth of its sales, Guerbet will continue its savings plan efforts, supporting 50% of the cost reductions achieved in 2020, with the ambition of improving its EBITDA rate in the medium term and ensuring growth. strong and sustainable Group.

(1)At constant exchange rates: amounts and growth rates are calculated by canceling the exchange effect, which is defined as the difference between the value of the indicator for period N, converted at the exchange rate for period N- 1, and the value of the indicator for the period N -1.

(2) EBITDA: Operating income + net depreciation, amortization and provisions.

About Guerbet

Guerbet is a global leader in medical imaging, offering a full line of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging to improve patient diagnosis and treatment. A pioneer in contrast media for 95 years, with more than 2,600 employees worldwide, Guerbet constantly innovates and devotes 10% of its turnover to research and development in four centers in France, Israel and the United States. . Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (Bmid caps segment) and generated 712 million turnover in 2020. For more information on Guerbet, visit www..guerbet.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this press release does not reflect historical data but constitutes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the current and future strategy of the Group and the economic environment in which the Group operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause a significant difference between the performance and the actual results of the Group and those presented explicitly or implicitly by these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to issue any update or revision of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect changes in their underlying assumptions. , events, conditions or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are provided for informational purposes only. Forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and which are generally beyond the control of the Group. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analyzes (including after the granting of a marketing authorization), decisions of regulatory authorities (such as the United States Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency) regarding whether and when to approve any drug, process or biologic application filed for any of these product candidates, as well as as their decisions regarding labeling and other factors that may affect the availability or commercial potential of these product candidates. A detailed description of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Group’s activities can be found in chapter 4.8 “Management and risk factors” of the Group’s Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF under number D-20-0369 in April 28, 2020, available on the Group’s website ( www.guerbet.com ).

Contacts

