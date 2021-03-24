The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: the Toronto Stock Exchange (18,628.29, down 41.51 points). TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up $ 1.56, or 2.73%, to $ 58.72 on 12.9 million shares.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,628.29, down 41.51 points.) TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up $ 1.56, or 2.73%, to $ 58.72 on 12.9 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up $ 1.49, or 4.1%, to $ 37.84 on 10.3 million shares. The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Finances. Down 15 cents, or 0.18 percent, to $ 81.57 on 8.7 million shares. The Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX: FIRE). Health care. Up two cents, or 7.55 percent, to 28.5 cents on 8.3 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 91 cents, or 3.55%, to $ 26.56 on 8.1 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Unchanged at 78 cents on 7.4 million shares. Companies in the news: Empire Company Ltd. (TSX: EMP.A). Down 15 cents to $ 38.62. Donald Sobey, former president and chairman of Empire Company Ltd. and son of the founder of Sobeys grocery store, has passed away. He was 86 years old. Michael Medline, president and CEO of Empire and its wholly owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., says companies owe him a debt of leadership, business acumen and passion. Medline says Sobey was a formidable businessman and visionary philanthropist who believed in the growth of Canadian artists and in supporting the next generation of leaders. Sasha Suda, director and CEO of the National Gallery of Canada, says Sobey deeply believed in artists and stood up for their work. Sobey is survived by his wife, Beth, three children and five grandchildren. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSX: GOOS). Down $ 1.62, or 3.1%, to $ 50.84. The head of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. deals head-on with allegations of labor disturbances at some of the company’s Canadian factories as the luxury parka maker enters new markets, expands its product offering and doubles quality. Canada Goose President and CEO Dani Reiss discussed the rebound in the company’s financial situation amid a pandemic, in part thanks to the surge in online sales. It’s a strategy that has paid off, with Canada Goose reporting its highest revenue in a quarter last month. Its three locations in Toronto are unionized, while its three locations in Winnipeg and two locations in Montreal are not. Some unionists say there has been intimidation of pro-union workers at non-union Canada Goose factories. Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX: SJR.B). Down 29 cents to $ 33.56. Rogers, Bell and Telus will never face real competition unless Canada makes big changes to the telecommunications industry, says Anthony Lacavera, founder of Wind Mobile. Lacavera made Wind the fourth largest wireless company in Canada from its inception in 2008 until its sale in 2016 to Shaw Communications, which renamed it Freedom Mobile. Rogers announced on March 15 that it would buy Shaw in a $ 26 billion deal that would combine Canada’s two largest cable companies and face regulatory scrutiny due to competition concerns in the wireless industry. Lacavera said he believes Wind Mobile could be successful as an independent carrier if regulators forced Rogers to divest it, but that would require a number of policies and enforcement measures that limit the power of the Big Three wireless companies. . This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 24, 2021. The Canadian Press







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos