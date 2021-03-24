World Financial Split Corp. Announces Year-End Results Toronto Stock Exchange: WFS-PA





TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – (TSX: WFS; WFS.PR.A) World Financial Split Corp. (the Fund) reports its operating results for the year ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in net assets attributable to holders of Class A shares was $ 2.30 million or $ 2. $ 14 per Class A share. As at December 31, 2020, net assets attributable to holders of Class A shares were $ 1.57 million or $ 1.55 per Class A share. cash to preferred shareholders totaling $ 0.56 million or $ 0.53 per preferred share was paid during the year. The Fund is a mutual fund company that invests in a portfolio that includes common equity securities selected from the top ten financial services or real estate companies by market capitalization in Canada, the United States and the rest of the world ( portfolio universe). . Issuers of portfolio securities, other than Canadian issuers, must have a minimum credit rating of A from Standard & Poor Rating Services or a comparable rating from an equivalent rating agency. In addition, up to 25% of the net asset value of the Fund may be invested in ordinary equity securities of financial services or real estate companies not included in the portfolio universe, provided that these companies have a market capitalization at the time. investment of at least US $ 10 billion and for non-Canadian issuers, a minimum credit rating of A- from Standard & Poor’s Rating Services or a comparable rating from an equivalent rating agency. The Fund uses a proprietary investment strategy, Strathbridge Selective Overwriting (SSO), to enhance the income generated by the portfolio and reduce volatility. The Funds’ investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. Preferred and Class A shares of the Funds are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols WFS.PR.A and WFS respectively.

Selected financial information: (in millions of dollars)

Statement of financial position as at December 31 2020 Assets $ 11.75 Liabilities (including redeemable preferred securities) (10.18 ) Net assets attributable to holders of Class A shares $ 1.57 Statement of comprehensive income for the year ended December 31 Loss (including net gain on investments) $ (1.32 ) Expenses (0.42 ) Operating loss (1.74 ) Preferred share distributions (0.56 ) Decrease in net assets attributable to holders of Class A shares $ (2.30 ) For more information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses can all be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values ​​change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

