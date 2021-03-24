Top 10 Split Trust Reports Year-End Results Toronto Stock Exchange: TXT-PA





TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – (TSX: TXT.UN; TXT.PR.A) Top 10 Split Trust (the Fund) reports its operating results for the year ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in net assets attributable to equity holders was $ 2.31 million or $ 2.24 per share of capital. As at December 31, 2020, net assets attributable to holders of Capital Units amounted to $ 1.45 million or $ 1.42 per Capital Unit. Interest payments of $ 0.81 million or $ 0.78 per preferred security and cash distributions to holders of capital units totaling $ 0.08 million or $ 0.08 per capital unit were made during the exercise. The investment objectives of the Funds for the capital shares are (i) to provide to the holders of capital shares, at the time of redemption, the benefit of any capital appreciation of the market price of the securities in the financial portfolio and (ii ) pay quarterly distributions to Holders. capital units with a target amount of 7.5% per annum of the net asset value of the Fund. The investment objectives of the Preferred Securities Funds are (i) to pay preferred securityholders quarterly fixed cash interest payments of 6.25% per annum on the principal amount of $ 12.50 of a preferred security. and (ii) to repay the principal of $ 12.50 per preferred security. Guarantee on dissolution of the Fund. The Fund invests in the six largest Canadian banks and the four largest Canadian life insurance companies by market capitalization. The Fund uses a proprietary investment strategy, Strathbridge Selective Overwriting (SSO), to enhance the income generated by the portfolio and reduce volatility. The Funds’ investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. Preferred securities and capital shares of the Funds are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TXT.PR.A and TXT.UN respectively. Selected financial information: (in millions of dollars) Statement of financial position as at December 31 2020 Assets $ 14.41 Liabilities (including redeemable preferred securities) (12.96 ) Net assets attributable to holders of Class A shares $ 1.45 Statement of comprehensive income for the year ended December 31 Loss (including net loss on investments) $ (1.12 ) Expenses (0.38 ) Operating loss (1.50 ) Privileged security interest (0.81 ) Decrease in net assets attributable to holders of capital shares $ (2.31 ) For more information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses can all be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values ​​change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

