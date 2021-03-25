Facebook, Twitter and Google CEOs split over social media shield law

The executives of the three most popular social media platforms disagree on the thorniest public policy question they face: who is responsible for monitoring the content that appears on their pages.

The problem is a decades-old law that protects social media companies from liability for user-posted content. Executives from Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google, and Twitter Inc. are all scheduled to appear before a House panel on Thursday to testify to the spread of false information that contributed to the deadly Jan.6 attacks on Capitol Hill.

The leaders set out their positions in remarks prepared before the hearing. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg backs reform of the measure, known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, while Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai remains opposed to any shield changes legal. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has defended the company’s handling of disinformation.

Zuckerberg called for subordinating the protection of the liability of Internet platforms to the establishment of systems to identify and remove illegal content.

The Accountability Shield would benefit from thoughtful changes to make it work better for people, but identifying a way forward is difficult given the chorus of people who sometimes argue for conflicting reasons that the law does more harm than harm. well, Zuckerberg said in his written testimony.

He added that platforms should not be held responsible if a particular piece of content escapes its detection, which would be impractical for platforms with billions of posts per day. According to Zuckerberg’s proposal, a third party would determine whether the company’s systems are adequate enough to handle the load.

Pichai said he was opposed to any change in the law. Reforming or repealing it altogether would have unintended consequences affecting both freedom of expression and the ability of platforms to take responsible action to protect users in the face of ever-changing challenges, he said. he stated in his written testimony.

Instead, Pichai wants businesses to focus on developing clear and accessible content policies, such as notifying users if their work is deleted and giving them ways to appeal those decisions.

Dorsey touted Twitters’ decisions to label misleading vaccine and election messages. Twitter has permanently banned former President Trump and is asking for comments on how to deal with world leaders who break his rules, while Facebook awaits a verdict from its supervisory board after it kicks Trump from its platform. Google suspended Outperforms the YouTube channel in the wake of the deadly attack on the Capitol.

Dorsey cautioned that isolated content moderation is not scalable and that simply removing content does not meet the challenges of the modern internet. Twitter is experimenting with new approaches to police discourse at the source of crowds online, including a project called Bird watching, which would allow users to add notes to misleading or inaccurate tweets.

Every day, millions of people around the world tweet hundreds of millions of Tweets, with a set of rules that apply to everyone and every Tweet, Dorsey said. We have built our policies primarily around the promotion and protection of three fundamental human rights: freedom of expression, security and privacy.

Zuckerberg, Pichai and Dorsey are scheduled to testify before the US House Committee on Energy and Trade at noon eastern time on Thursday.

After the January 6 riots, there was a growing bipartisan interest in holding tech companies accountable for some hate speech and extremist content on their platforms.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have proposed bills that would weaken Section 230 to encourage platforms to change their content moderation practices. Democratic Senators, led by Mark Warner of Virginia, introduced the Safe Tech Act that would hold companies accountable for content that violates civil rights, international human rights, antitrust and harassment, harassment laws or intimidation.

And a bipartisan bill, the Pacte Act, from Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota would require big tech companies to remove content within four days if notified by an order from the court that the content is illegal.

President Biden has said he is interested in revoking Section 230, saying internet platforms have failed to responsibly curb disinformation. Trump had also called for Section 230 to be revoked over unsubstantiated accusations that social media platforms censor conservative views.