Director of Chicago’s Loretto Hospital at center of COVID controversy resigns

Loretto officials reportedly inoculated dozens of people who were not eligible for the vaccine at sites that appeared to have personal connections to hospital officials. Vaccination events have taken place at Trump Tower, where Ahmed has lived for about five years; in a Gold Coast watch store where the COO is a frequent customer; and in a Gold Coast steakhouse where Ahmed is a regular, according to Block Club Chicago. Another happened at a church in suburban Oak Park, where Loretto Hospital CEO George Miller, the hospital’s first black CEO, is a member, Block Club also reported. Separately, WBEZ reported that Cook County judges and ineligible spouses were offered injections in Loretto.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Dr Ahmed for his contribution to the Loretto Hospital community and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Chairman of the Board Edward Hogan in a statement, adding that the board will continue to review how the hospital handled vaccine doses. “Should our review reveal anything that indicates that our processes have been compromised, additional consequences will be imposed on those responsible for those actions.”

Ahmed, 37, did not respond to a request for comment this evening.

Earlier today, obviously disgruntled Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended the city’s watch over its vaccination schedule. During the same week, the city reduced the supply of vaccine doses to both Loretto Hospital and Innovative Express Care, in each case following cases where city rules were not respected regarding those eligible to be vaccinated.

“What we are talking about are licensed medical professionals who have been vetted and approved by the state. We have the right to expect, and in accordance with our contract, that people will abide by the rules. rules and they give us accurate reports. And what we’ve seen in at least two cases, that hasn’t been the case. “

“When they show us that they will not follow the rules, and that they will not give us precise reports, we have to act very quickly, and that is exactly what we did.” said the mayor.

Austin, the neighborhood served by Loretto, is one of 15 high-need communities identified by the city’s COVID Vulnerability Index. Loretto treats large numbers of poor, uninsured patients like a hospital with a safety net, and after the news broke from the Trump Tower, questions have been raised as to why the vaccine doses being allocated at the Austin facility were administered in the downtown luxury skyscraper.

“Vaccinations and the attempt to cover up their impropriety by invoking people of color are unworthy of a hospital manager, and especially a community hospital manager,” Erik Gordon, clinical assistant professor who studies governance of company at the Ross School at the University of Michigan. of Business, Crain told Crain. “If (Miller) stays, the hospital’s accreditation should be reconsidered.”

The safety net will no longer receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine pending an investigation by the city.

In a note to hospital employees, Miller said the vaccination event at Trump Tower “arose out of requests from West Side residents who work at the hotel and who were not able to quit their jobs to be done. vaccinate during normal hospitalization hours. ”

Loretto and other safety nets that deal with a large number of low income people are struggling financially as the number of uninsured patients has increased in recent years.

Costs continued to rise during the pandemic. Miller told Crain in May 2020 that Loretto saw its revenue drop 40%, with costs rising by about $ 600,000 to cover personal protective equipment and hazard pay for frontline workers. The Safety Net was one of the few local community hospitals not to qualify for CARES law funds reserved for hospitals that have treated large numbers of coronavirus patients.

The hospital board said on Friday it had reprimanded Miller and Ahmed “for their role in the errors in judgment made,” but did not specify any penalties at the time.

Crain reporter AD Quig contributed.