Digital ocean of small business cloud stocks hits rough seas as it goes public

The prices of Digital Ocean software are intended to be transparent, the prices being indicated on the website. The time of dreams



Digital Ocean seems to have chosen the wrong day to go public. A cloud-based service provider for software developers, startups and small businesses, Digital Ocean valued an initial offering of 16.5 million shares at $ 47 each Tuesday, raising $ 776 million. That price, at the high end of the expected range of $ 44 to $ 47 per share, gave the company a market cap of $ 5.8 billion on a fully diluted basis. But Digital Ocean hit the public market on a day when investors shed shares of cloud-based enterprise software companies. The stock traded as low as $ 39.01. Towards the end of the trading day, the stock was down around 8% to $ 43.33. According to the company’s prospectus. Digital Ocean (ticker: DOCN) achieved revenue of $ 318.4 million in 2020, up 25% from the previous year, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda, totaled $ 95.9 million, up 74%. The company recorded a loss for the year of $ 43.6 million, slightly higher than the loss of $ 40.4 million in 2019. Our mission is to simplify cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world, the company said in its prospectus. We estimate that there are around 100 million SMEs [small-and-medium sized companies] in the world today and 14 million new businesses are started each year around the world. In an interview with BarronsDigital ocean CEO Yancey Spruill said the company has nearly 600,000 customers who depend on it for tools for developers to create and distribute software. He said the company is focused on creating easy-to-use tools, with transparent pricing (the prices are listed on the site) and an extensive library of supporting documentation which he says attracts 5 million readers each month. Approximately 70% of customers are outside the United States Spruli said the opportunity to serve startups and small and medium businesses is huge, with an addressable market of over $ 100 billion. The market is growing by around 27% per year and Digital Ocean can potentially accelerate its own growth to 30% per year or more, he said. Venture capitalists in the company include subsidiaries of Access Industries, a company controlled by billionaire investor Len Blavatnik, with 22% after the offer; Andreessen Horowitz, with a 14.8% stake; and IA Ventures, with 14%. Morgan stanley.

Goldman Sachs



and JP, Morgan led the IPO underwriting group. The stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Write to Eric J. Savitz at [email protected]







