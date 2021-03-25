10 ideas to celebrate Easter safely





For socially distant photos with the Easter Bunny, head to downtown Cobb. Courtesy of Town Center at Cobb Credit: Document Credit: Document Having dinner: When it’s time for dessert, have a dozen Egg– attractively decorated cupcakes for Easter Georgetown Cupcake on the bridge. Napkin ring, $ 8.50 each. Lucys Market, 56 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-869-9222, lucysmarket.com. Dozen of cupcakes, $ 38 to $ 43. Georgetown Cupcake, 267 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 404-257-6502, georgetowncupcake.com. Georgetown Cupcake offers cupcakes decorated with eggs for Easter. Courtesy of Georgetown Cupcake Credit: Document Credit: Document Hop to it: Feel cute and comfy with the rabbit ear slippers from Hopelong. Offered to AmazonThe plush, non-slip slippers come in an assortment of colors, including pink, green, and brown in women’s sizes 5-11. $ 18.96 – $ 24.98. amazon.com. Get dressed: Children can dress up as rabbits with a variety of items from Party City. For example, there are baby and toddler bunny costumes, bunny headbands, accessory kits with long bunny ears and a fluffy bunny tail, and even a bunny mask to keep kids covered when. ‘they are outside. Plus, items such as decorative garden stakes, banners, colored eggs for big and small treats as well as a plethora of fabric, wicker and plush baskets are perfect for Easter egg hunts at. do it yourself at home. The prices vary. partycity.com. For everything Easter-related like costumes, props, colorful egg signage and more, head to Party City. Courtesy of Party City Credit: Document Credit: Document Hop to it: Enjoy an afternoon of fun with an egg scavenger hunt, mini farmer’s market, creativity with a cartoonist and a balloonist plus photos in a butterfly chair with the Easter bunny at The avenue in East Cobb. The first 100 kids to turn over a sheet with egg slots will receive a coupon for a free cupcake or yogurt. Bring a camera to take pictures with the rabbit. Release. 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. on March 31. 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-971-9945, avenueeastcobb.com. Cookie Kit: Bake delicious bunny-shaped cookies with a Peter Rabbit cookie kit including stainless steel cookie cutters, baking tips and bags, all housed in a storybook-style box from Williams sonoma. Families can decorate this holiday or start a new tradition of bunny, carrot, teacup and butterfly shaped cookies every Easter. $ 24.95. williams-sonoma.com. A word: Maintain the tradition of Easter Sunday service through in-person and online services to help the faithful connect comfortably. Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal will offer a virtual service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 4. bigbethelame.org. Saint-Luc Episcopal Church will organize an online Eucharistic service at 10 a.m. plus 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. external in-person services. Registration for the latter is required (435 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta 404-873-7600, stlukesatlanta.org). Church of influencers will provide fun for kids in the form of an egg maze with worship, games, prizes and more at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon on April 4. Families will be able to reunite at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. for in-person or online services. Registration is required for in-person activities. 2838 Duluth Highway, Duluth. 678-879-1600, gwinnett.influencers.church. Stay connected: Applications like FaceTime, what an application and Zoom allow people to stay connected from their homes. Plan a family reunion for brunch, dinner, or just to decorate eggs together, but separately. The aforementioned items are free and can be downloaded on mobile devices, tablets, laptops and computers. Decorate it: Instead of boiling eggs in pastel-colored water, opt for a battery-operated egg decorating kit with a juicer and eight brightly colored quick-dry markers from the Beautiful egg decorator, available on Amazon. The eggs will still need to be boiled, but after that place them in the middle slot, which has secure rubber wheels, and then start decorating. The spinning action is great for creating stripes, wavy lines, or other nifty DIY ideas for families. $ 19.99. amazon.com.







