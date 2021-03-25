Today’s Stock Exchange: Dow, S&P Live Updates for March 25, 2021





Photographer: Nicolas Asfouri / AFP / Getty Images Photographer: Nicolas Asfouri / AFP / Getty Images Asian stocks and US equity futures rose on Thursday as traders focused on the economic rebound from the health crisis. Oil eliminated rally sparked by disruption to shipping after container ship blocked the Suez Canal. Japan led regional equity gains and China edged up. Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fought after U.S. regulators re-launched threats to kick China’s biggest companies off their stock exchanges. Futures on S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were slightly higher after a spin to cyclicals weighed on the tech gauge overnight. The dollar was stable. West Texas Intermediate crude fell back to around $ 60 a barrel, after adding more than 5% on Wednesday. Tugs and diggers try to dislodge the ship that ran aground in arguably the world’s most important waterway. Decent demand at a five-year Treasury bill auction helped keep US yields stable, a relief after last month’s disastrous seven-year auction that sparked a global bond sale. Ten-year Treasury yields rose on Thursday. Investors are wondering which sectors of the stock market are best positioned to benefit from faster growth, while watching out for the risks of rising inflation. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell balanced their positive assessment of the recovery by recalling that it still has a long way to go in a second day of testimony in Congress. “Reflation trading will have other steps to take,” Lale Akoner, senior market strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management, told Bloomberg TV. “We are seeing rising inflationary pressures, higher interest rates and a weaker dollar.” Meanwhile, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an investigation into the blank check acquisition frenzy, according to a report. And Bitcoin fell 4.7% to its lowest in about two weeks. On the virus front, AstraZeneca Plc reported slightly lower efficacy of its vaccine in a US study. Cases in the United States have exceeded 30 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Brazil has passed 300,000 deaths from Covid-19, the second highest number in the world. Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen, is still bullish on the technology and says cyclical trading will still have legs. Here are some key events to watch out for this week: The US Treasury is auctioning off seven-year debt.

Friday, data on income and expenditure of individuals in the United States. Here are some of the main developments in financial markets: Stocks Futures on S&P 500 added 0.3% at noon in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.6%. Nasdaq 100 contracts rose 0.2%.

Japan’s Topix index rose 1.3%.

China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.2%.

The Australian S & P / ASX 200 index rose 0.2%.

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.7%. Currencies The yen was at 108.92 per dollar, down 0.2%.

The offshore yuan was at 6.5322 to the dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell less than 0.1%.

The euro was trading at $ 1.1825.

The Australian dollar climbed 0.4% to 76.11 cents US. Obligations The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.63%.

The Australian 10-year bond yield rose about five basis points to 1.71%. Basic products West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 1.6% to $ 60.19 a barrel. It rose 5.9% earlier.

Gold was at $ 1,735.49 an ounce. – With the help of Vildana Hajric Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

