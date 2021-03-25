U.S. stock ETFs gain after Powell, Yellen points to recovery





U.S. markets and exchange-traded funds returned to their previous momentum in economically sensitive segments on Wednesday, as growth and tech names lagged behind. Wednesday, theInvesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) was down 0.7%, ETF SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEArca: DIA) increased by 0.8% and IShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEArca: IVV) was up 0.4%. We’re now a year away from that rally: we’ve seen a massive drop and a massive rally, and I have a feeling the markets are just going to take a break to breathe from here, Brian OReilly, Head of Market Strategy for Mediolanum International Funds, told the the Wall Street newspaper. The gains will be much more difficult to obtain for the rest of the year. Investors returned to cyclical sectors after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen presented a more optimistic view of the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Cyclical sectors are expected to benefit more from a reopening as the ongoing vaccine rollout and stimulus measures work their way across the economy. Further adding to the positive momentum, recent data revealed that factory activity in the United States increased in early March amid strong growth in new orders, Reuters reports. However, supply chain disruptions continued to weigh on manufacturers. For the market to be at its lowest we need to be more afraid, and I don’t feel like the market is afraid right now. Everyone is optimistic about the prospects for a recovery right now, David Yepez, senior equity analyst and portfolio manager at Exencial Wealth Advisors told Reuters. Meanwhile, bond yields have remained high, with fund managers betting on rising inflation to trigger interest rate hikes sooner rather than later. However, Powell reassured lawmakers that the recent fiscal stimulus would not have a large or lingering effect on inflation. We have a Federal Reserve that has said it is pretty relaxed about inflation and will let things run hot for a while, OReilly added. One would expect a massive surge in stocks due to this and the good work of vaccinations, but we haven’t really seen that. For more news, information and strategy, visit the Equity ETF channel.

