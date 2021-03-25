Mortgage rates pull back a bit, highlighting the opportunity to refi





You have questions about the money. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you stay on top of your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools they need to be successful throughout their financial journey. Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can be sure our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and journalists create honest, accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial team is objective, factual and not influenced by our advertisers. We’ve been transparent about how we are able to bring you great content, competitive pricing, and helpful tools by telling you how we make money. Bankrate.com is an independent publisher and ad-supported comparison service. We are remunerated in exchange for the placement of sponsored products and services, or by clicking on certain links published on our site. Therefore, this compensation can have an impact on how, where and in what order the products appear in the list categories. Other factors, such as the rules of our own exclusive website and whether a product is offered in your region or within your self-selected credit score range, may also impact how and location of products on this site. Although we strive to provide a wide range of offerings, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

The mortgage refinancing window opened a little this week as mortgage rates took a break from their recent hike. The average cost of a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has fallen to 3.31% from 3.34% last week, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders. Rates hit a record low of 2.93% last month. The 15-year fixed rate also fell to 2.57% from 2.64% last week. The bank rate includes points of origin and other charges in its figure. The 30-year fixed rate loans in this week’s survey included an average total of 0.33 discount and origination points. Millions of American homeowners could still benefit from refinancing. The recent rate cut offers an opportunity. “For some reason, there are a lot of people who haven’t refinanced,” says Brian Smith, mortgage advisor at Union Home Mortgage. “Some people need to hear the refinance message once and they take action. Some people need to hear the message 10 or 20 times and then they take action. And some people wait until the opportunity is almost over. ” Mortgage rates fell after the coronavirus recession in the spring of 2020, a trend that helped boost the housing market surprisingly strong. While the upward trend in mortgage rates reflects signals of an economic recovery, the recovery has so far been uneven and incomplete. Meanwhile, house prices have risen sharply during the pandemic, and lower mortgage rates have helped drive home values ​​up. For home buyers, and especially first-time buyers, rising prices pose an affordability issue. In a sign, rates will continue to rise, the yield on the 10-year Treasury, a key indicator of mortgage rates, has increased. With Democrats taking control of the White House and Congress, a generous stimulus bill has been enacted. “We think we’ll be north of 3.5% by the end of the year,” said Michael Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association recently. “Historically speaking, it’s always a very low mortgage rate.” Fratantoni expects the refi boom to subside this year, but predicts record levels of purchase mortgages. Mortgage experts polled by Bankrate are divided on where rates will go in the coming week, with 38% expecting rates to remain stable and 38% expecting an increase. Learn more:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos