ROKIT Healthcare to go public on the Korean Stock Exchange by August 2021

Leading manufacturer of 3D bio-printers ROKIT Health is preparing to go public on the Korean Stock Exchange by July or August 2021, according to Bioworld sources.

Supported by financial service providers KB Securities and Mirae Asset Financial GroupThe Korean company’s IPO will see it listing a total of 12 million shares on the public market. The move could provide a timely boost to the exposure of the international brand ROKIT Healthcares, while attracting investment to fund the continued development of its 4D bioprinting technologies.

We are currently in the process of conducting two technology assessments, ”ROKIT Founder and CEO Seok-Hwan You told BioWorld,“ and we expect the results of the IPO clearance in mid-March 2021. . “

Regenerative 4D bioprinting

Renamed ROKIT to ROKIT Healthcare in 2018, the company is harnessing its proprietary 4D biofabrication technology to develop new regenerative drugs. Since launching its INVIVO 3D printer in 2016, the company has gradually expanded into new markets, raising $ 27 million in funding in May 2019 before opening a ROKIT America subsidiary later in the year.

In 2019, ROKIT Healthcare also introduced a new method of 3D bioprinting, in which a patient’s autologous cells can be printed into a dermal patch and used to treat scarring. Since the system produces grafts that allow the natural formation of new blood vessels, it efficiently delivers regenerated tissue to users without any risk of their body rejecting it.

Over the next two years, ROKIT Healthcare deployed its technology to develop a diabetic foot ulcer regeneration platform (DFURegen). The machine provides patient-specific patches for people with diabetic foot ulcers, and in recent tests they’ve been shown to be able to completely heal wounds in just five days.

While the company has started marketing DFURegen in 48 countries, it plans to expand to other countries like Japan, China and Australia in the future. By using any funding raised during its next IPO, ROKIT Healthcare is therefore accelerating the deployment of its diabetic platform, as well as the R&D of its other regenerative products.

ROKIT Healthcare DFURegen platform. Image via ROKIT Healthcare.

An imminent biopharmaceutical IPO

Although ROKIT Healthcare is working on an IPO this summer, it has released very little information on how the process is actually progressing. The company applied for permission to be listed on the stock exchange earlier this month and it expects to receive the decision shortly, which allows it to start serious preparation.

If ROKIT Healthcares’ public offering receives the green light, it plans to set the initial price range for its 12 million shares as early as July 2021. This move should be well supported by Mirae Asset Financial Group, an experienced backer of the introductions. on the stock exchange, which has invested $ 194 billion in client capital in twelve markets around the world.

ROKIT Healthcares’ public offering also follows a series of Korean biopharmacy IPOs, in which 22 record-breaking companies began trading publicly in 2020. Once listed, many of these pharmaceutical companies saw their initial offers become oversubscribed and SK Bioscience, its shares rose 30% on their KOSPI debut last Thursday.

In this context, ROKIT Healthcares IPO could see it enter a booming market for regenerative medicine companies, in which it is more likely to achieve its high-end valuation, and raise additional capital to fund its aspirations of 4D bioprinting.

3D prints IPO shift

While demand for shares in new Korean biopharmaceutical companies may be booming, market interest in more general 3D printing IPOs has also been strong in recent months.

Israeli large format 3D printing company Massivit3D went public on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) at a high value of $ 200 million. The IPO has enabled the company to raise around $ 50 million in funding, which it intends to use to continue developing its technologies to better meet the needs of its customers.

Likewise, the 3D printing service desk Metalforge 3D started trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) following an oversubscribed IPO. The move enabled the company to raise A $ 10 million in capital, which it is using to modernize its facilities to take advantage of opportunities in the energy and defense sectors.

Elsewhere in Western markets, 3D printing companies have shown an increased tendency to use PSPCs as a way to go public. Markforged, for example, merged with Blank Checks Company 1 in February 2021, to create a combined $ 2.1 billion company with a war chest of around $ 425 million to fund its continued growth.

