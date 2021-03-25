New Jersey gym owner offers free memberships to those who don’t get the shot





BELLMAWR, NJ (WNCN) – In light of the famous Krispy Kreme donut shop offering free donuts to those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, one gym owner is doing the opposite. Ian Smith, who says he co-owns Atilis Gym, located in Bellmawr, New Jersey, had a different proposition – free memberships for anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated. Smith had this to say on Twitter: The light at @Krispy Kreme give free donuts to receive CVD vaccine, here @TheAtilisGym we offer free memberships to anyone who does not get the vaccine. We believe in health – the real way – exercise, good nutrition, lots of vitamin D, zinc and an environment to de-stress. – Ian Smith (@iansmithfitness) March 23, 2021 Twitter users wereted no time commenting on Smith’s proposal with mixed reactions. Some have criticized Smith’s decision. “Yes, thank you for supporting Bellmawar’s most notorious killer,” a Twitter user replied. Yeah thanks for supporting Bellmawar’s most famous killer. Kevin Ade would be 31 at the moment. Think about it Ian. Ian claims he doesn’t run away from his mistakes but causes more deaths by discouraging vaccinations. Believe in science. You are using a cell phone for goodness sake. – Macho macho man (@ Carlosdanger817) March 24, 2021 Others were happy to see such a proposal and hit back at anyone who disagreed. “Why all this hatred ??? Everyone is welcome to have their own opinions, ”said another user. Why all this hatred ??? Everyone is invited to have their own opinions. – Tammy (@ teachintam95) March 24, 2021 Smith says he believes in health “the real way,” which, as he puts it, includes exercise, good nutrition and a stress-relieving environment.







