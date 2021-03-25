Business dealt with at the annual general meeting of the Copenhagen Stock Exchange: SIM





Company announcement no. 10/2021 Today, March 24, 2021, SimCorp A / S held its Annual General Meeting, at which the following was adopted: Fiscal year 2020 and 2021 Company’s audited annual report 2020

The modification of the company’s remuneration policy and the increase in the remuneration of the board of directors for 2021 and until the next annual general meeting

The remuneration report 2020

Distribution of profits according to the adopted 2020 annual report. The dividend will be DKK 7.50 per DKK 1 share and the rest is transferred to next year Elections and council matters Re-election of Peter Schtze as Chairman and Morten Hbbe as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors

Re-election of Herv Couturier, Simon Jeffreys, Adam Warby and Joan A. Binstock as members of the Board of Directors

New election of Susan Standiford as member of the board of directors

Re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers as Company Auditor Share the capital Authorization for the Board of Directors, until December 31, 2022, to acquire own shares up to 10% of the share capital, including the current holding of the company’s own shares. Proposals Modification of article 2 of the articles of association of the company concerning the objects of the company as described in the notice of the annual general meeting. However, insufficient capital was not represented at the general meeting to have the proposed modification of the statutes adopted, and the board of directors will therefore convene an extraordinary general meeting in order to adopt the proposed modification of article 2. during the extraordinary meeting. general meeting in accordance with article 14 of the articles of association. Composition of the board of directors and its committees After the annual general meeting, the board of directors held a board meeting to appoint the members of its committees. The Board of Directors, including its committees, is now composed as follows: Peter Schtze (Chairman of the Board of Directors and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee)

Morten Hbbe (Vice-Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Appointments and Compensation Committee)

Simon Jeffreys (Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee)

Herv Couturier (member of the Appointments and Compensation Committee)

Adam Warby (member of the Audit and Risk Committee)

Joan A. Binstock (member of the Audit and Risk Committee)

Susan standiford

Else Braathen (elected by employees and member of the Risk Audit Committee)

Vera Bergforth (elected by employees and member of the nomination and remuneration committee)

Hugues Chabanis (elected employee) Copenhagen, March 24, 2021 SimCorp A / S On behalf of the board of directors Inquiries regarding this announcement should be directed to Klaus Holse, CEO, SimCorp A / S (+45 2326 0000)

Michael Rosenvold, CFO, SimCorp A / S (+45 5235 0000)

