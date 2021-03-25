Indian stocks fall 1% as surge in coronavirus cases scares investors





BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian stocks fell sharply for a second straight session on Thursday, dragged down by losses at financial and technology companies, amid concerns about the possibility of further restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus cases. A broker reacts by trading on his computer terminal at a stockbroker in Mumbai on February 26, 2016. REUTERS / Shailesh Andrade / Files The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 and benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index fell 1% to 14,405 and 48,675.66, respectively, from 0507 GMT. The indices had fallen nearly 2% in the previous session. Indian daily COVID-19 cases hit a five-month high on Thursday, and the country temporarily suspended all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India to meet domestic demand. The market is definitely worried about the impact of the spread of COVID-19. There would be an economic impact and there are fears of a partial foreclosure, KK Mittal, an investment adviser at Venus India. Analysts also expect huge volatility in the markets ahead of the monthly expiration of derivatives. The index of Indias Nifty banks fell 1.3% and that of public sector banks fell 2.4%. The sale of the Nifty Banks Index, which fell more than 5% this month, has been a major problem for domestic markets despite major relief for the sector this week after the high court of l India has rejected requests to extend the moratorium on bank loan repayments, analysts said. mentionned. The Nifty Information Technology Index fell 1.3%. Only six stocks traded in positive territory in the bluechip Nifty 50 index, with heavyweights Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services weighing the most, dropping 1% each. Shares of specialty chemicals maker Laxmi Organic Industries jumped nearly 19% when it debuted in the Mumbai market, while those of engineering firm Craftsman Automation fell 8.8%. Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos