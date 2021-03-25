Rolf Jansson appointed CEO of Aspo Group Helsinki Stock Exchange: ASPO





Aspo Plc

Inside information

Mar 24, 2021, 5:15 p.m. Rolf Jansson appointed CEO of Aspo Group The board of directors of Aspo Plcs has appointed Rolf Jansson as the new CEO of Aspo. Jansson is expected to start his new role no later than early October. Current Aspos CEO Aki Ojanen informed the board earlier that he would take the opportunity to retire in 2021 at the age of sixty. In accordance with the mutually agreed schedule, Ojanen will continue to serve as CEO and Chairman of the Boards of Directors of Aspos subsidiaries until Jansson takes office. Rolf Jansson is currently President and CEO of VR Group. Jansson has been with VR Group since 2009. Prior to his appointment as CEO of VR Group in 2016, he first worked as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development of the company, then at VR Transpoint, where he was responsible for trade reform and the development of competitiveness. . He also worked as an executive director at Nordea Corporate Finance and as a management consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton. Jansson holds a master’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in economics. Rolf’s business acumen and extensive management experience are a great starting point for the role of CEO of Aspo. He also has a solid understanding of logistics and the Eastern market, both of which are of great importance to Aspo’s business. The selection of the CEO was preceded by a thorough recruitment process, and Rolfs’ experience and expertise best met our requirements. I think Rolf is the right person to lead Aspo in the years to come and take care of creating shareholder value in a responsible and stakeholder-friendly manner, said Gustav Nyberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aspos . I look forward to the opportunity to learn more about the Aspos team and businesses. I have no doubts that Aspo is well positioned to succeed in the post-Covid economy. My aim is to further develop Aspo’s business portfolio in a holistic and sustainable way, focusing on both growth and profitability, said Rolf Jansson. Aspo Plc

Board of directors Further information:

Gustav Nyberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 40 503 6420, [email protected] Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growing markets with a focus on demanding b-to-b clients. Our strong corporate brands – ESL Shipping, Leipurin and Telko – aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, their relationships with clients and their development. Together, they generate Aspo’s goodwill. The structure and business operations of the Aspo group are continuously developed without any predefined schedule. Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.aspo.com

