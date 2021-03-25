Where is my order fulfilled? Review of the U …

With 54.5% of the global market capitalization, the US stock market is by far the largest in the world. Learn about the exchanges and fulfillment platforms that make up this business ecosystem. 3 min read Photo by Getty Images

Key points to remember The order execution universe includes exchanges, internalisers and dark pools

Orders must be fulfilled at the National Best Offer (NBBO)

Futures and options are traded on separate exchanges

You have done your research and are ready to buy or sell that stock, option or fund. You log into your account, grab an order ticket and blow it up. A few seconds later, you are notified of a fill and the money is automatically squared in your account. How difficult was it?

You would be surprised. Behind the apparent simplicity of today’s trading platforms from the point of view of user experience, there is in any case a complex network of exchanges, order execution, clearing facilities. and other intermediaries ensuring that orders are executed at the best possible price and that funds are transferred and settled correctly. Plus, there are regulators who enforce the rules and help make sure nothing goes through the cracks.

So where and how was this command executed? These days it depends.

The evolution of markets

Once upon a time, global financial markets consisted of small regional exchanges whose hours depended on the whims of local traders. And getting cross-border pricing information in any semblance of real time was next to impossible.

Today, thanks to technology, you can follow the financial markets around the world while following the path of the sun. However, there is one market that far eclipses all others in terms of market capitalization and average trading volume: the US financial market. According to data compiled from trade volume in December 2020, the United States accounts for about 54% of the global stock market.

The US market is not a monolith, however. Thus, when you place an order to buy or sell a stock, index, exchange-traded fund or option order, depending on the product and the current price, your order can be executed at any number of locations including trading and cross ordering. networks.

As an investor, should this uncertainty about the venue be a concern? Far from it, and the answer lies in these four letters: NBBO. That’s short for the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) National Best Bid and Offera Regulation which requires every trade to be executed at the best available price. If you buy, it means you are buying at the lowest available offer. If you are a seller, you are selling for the highest price.

And who could take the other side of your order? This could be a market maker using arbitrage to exploit price inefficiency, a speculator or a fund manager. See Figure 1 for an overview of the main players.

FIGURE 1: WHO TAKES THE OTHER SIDE? Depending on when and where your order is filled, it may be one of these market players. For illustrative purposes only.

The players: scholarships and more

Here are some of the platforms that make up the trade execution ecosystem:

New York Stock Exchange. The NYSE is the world’s largest exchange based on the market capitalization of listed stocks, which as of December 2020 stood at $ 26.23 trillion, according to exchange data. The NYSE uses market makers and specialists to facilitate trading by publicly quoting buy and sell prices during normal trading hours. (Specialists fill their own orders; market makers fill orders for themselves and the public.) As of 2013, the NYSE has operated as a subsidiary of the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Nasdaq Stock Market. Originally called the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations, the Nasdaq was the world’s first fully electronic stock exchange, meaning there were no indoor traders (like on the NYSE) and all trades were executed by mutual agreement. The Nasdaqa subsidiary of Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) is the second largest exchange in the world and only uses market makers to facilitate trading. The NYSE and Nasdaq have regular trading hours, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

Dark pools. The name may sound ominous, but dark pools are just private exchanges for securities trading. They are only dark because these exchanges are not accessible to the public, so there is no transparency on the transactions. Dark pools were designed to accommodate block trades typically viewed as 10,000 or more stocks by large institutions that did not want the size of their trades to negatively affect their execution price.

Internalisers. They are very large entities with their own inventory of stocks to be drawn for negotiating with clients. An internaliser can be anything from a large market making company to an investment bank to a hedge fund. If a client wants to buy 50,000 shares, these entities can internalize the transaction from inventory instead of going to the public market to get the shares for the client.

Stock options markets. In 1973, the Chicago Board of Tradethen, the world’s largest futures market (and now part of the derivatives conglomerate CME Group), founded the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), which ushered in a new era of listed options (put and calls) on US equities. . Now Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) is the largest of several US options exchanges. It also owns BATS, a fully electronic stock and options exchange, and the Cboe Futures Exchange, which lists volatility contracts, including the flagship product. Cboe volatility index (VIX). Rival exchanges include those owned and operated by the Nasdaq and the ICE NYSE division.

Futures and options. Derivatives on stock indices are also listed on the US futures exchanges, led by CME Group (CME), which owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade, NYMEX and COMEX, among others. The products listed include futures contracts and options on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and other major indices, as well as futures contracts on energy, interest rates, metals, agricultural commodities, currencies and a more recent addition, cryptocurrencies.

The basics of order execution

When you look at the complex jungle of exchanges and other places of order execution, it’s easy to get the idea that this is too much. But it works. Modern markets tend to be deeper, more liquid, and more competitive than ever before.