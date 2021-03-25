H&M, Nike face boycotts in China as Xinjiang becomes corner problem

American and European retail brands in China are suddenly faced with a dilemma: embrace cotton from Xinjiang and be attacked in the West, or reject it and risk a boycott in the world’s second largest economy.

Hennes & Mauritz AB was criticized on Wednesday by the Communist Youth League and the People’s Liberation Army after social media users unearthed an undated company statement on charges of forced labor in Xinjiang. Calls to boycott the Swedish retailer quickly spread to include Nike Inc., which previously said it would not source products in the region due to labor issues. Chinese brand ambassadors for the two companies have severed ties with the companies in recent days.

Want to earn money in China while spreading false rumors and boycotting cotton from Xinjiang? Wishful thinking! the Communist Youth League said in a post on Weibo, referring to H&M. One of the Weibo PLA accounts called the H & Ms statement ignorant and arrogant.

Communist parties ‘decision to target Xinjiang businesses shows President Xi Jinpings’ government seeks to impose real costs on governments and businesses that criticize China’s human rights record as Biden administration targets to unite its allies on the issue. Beijing imposed reciprocal sanctions on European Union officials on Monday, following coordinated sanctions and statements from the EU, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

In a grueling meeting between senior US and Chinese diplomats last week, Politburo member Yang Jiechi made lengthy remarks attacking the US human rights record and calling on the world to stop to interfere in China’s internal affairs. Foreign Department spokeswoman Hua Chunying continued the response this week, slamming the United States and Europe for everything from the slave trade and Nazism to the murder of George Floyd and the build-up suspected coronavirus vaccine.

Chinese companies are now rallying around Xinjiang, which produces more than 80% of the country’s cotton. Anta Sports Products Ltd. and Hongxing Erke Sports Products Co. were among the companies that issued statements saying they would continue to source equipment from the region. Shareholders rewarded companies that displayed patriotism, while punishing those that had ties to Western brands.

Shares of Anta jumped 10% in trading in Hong Kong, while Xinjiang LaChapelle Fashion Co., at one point, rose nearly 40%. The supplier of Nike Topsports International Holdings Ltd. plunged a record 16%.

H&M China said on Wednesday that its global supply chain meets sustainability commitments and does not reflect any political position. The company also said it does not buy cotton directly from suppliers, but uses third parties. China represents 5.2% of H & M’s worldwide sales.

But these remarks did little to stem the growing anger in China. H&M no longer appears on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Tmall e-commerce platform, where the retailer was previously present. Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Xinjiang gradually became a hot issue between China and the West as reports emerged that more than a million Uyghurs, mostly Muslim, were placed in re-education camps, prompting states United and others to accuse Beijing of genocide. China has denied the charges, with officials consistently calling them the biggest lie of the century. Beijing says its policies lift the region out of poverty, boost the economy and fight extremism.

In January, the Trump administration ordered all imports of cotton and tomato paste from Xinjiang to stop. It came a month after the US-based Center for Global Policy released a report alleging new evidence from Chinese government documents and media reports that hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs were forced picking cotton by hand through state-mandated forced labor.

The largest consumer of cotton

China, the world’s largest consumer of cotton and also the largest exporter of textile products, imports between 2 and 3 million tonnes per year to meet demand, largely from the United States and Brazil. Xinjiang cotton is considered the highest quality, and the Chinese government purchases it from farmers to fill state reserves.

Given the potential risks of sanctions, all textile exporters to US and European markets need cotton-free suppliers from Xinjiang, said Wang Qianjin, senior analyst at the Shanghai International Cotton Exchange.

Companies like H&M now find themselves caught in the middle of the problem. In the undated statement, H&M expressed deep concern at reports from civil society organizations and the media that include accusations of forced labor and discrimination against ethnoreligious minorities.

Chinese celebrities who previously represented H&M have released statements claiming they no longer have any ties to it, adding that they oppose attempts to defamate China. Wang Yibo, a popular actor, has announced that he will cease cooperation with Nike because he strongly opposes any comments and behavior that brings shame on China.

And Chinese companies like Xtep International Holdings Ltd., China’s third-largest sportswear maker, are making it clear where they stand.

As a national brand, we use cotton from Xinjiang with an annual consumption of thousands of tons, Xtep said in an official statement on Thursday. The quality of Xinjiang cotton is world class, and continue to use it in the future.