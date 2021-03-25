Cineworld Secures New Loans, Plots Perilous Path Out of Covid





Photographer: Jason Alden / Bloomberg Photographer: Jason Alden / Bloomberg Cineworld Group Plc said new loans and a US tax refund would lift it to year-end even if its theaters remain closed, but pointed to plausible risks that cast “significant doubt” on its survival. London-based Cineworld Announces New $ 213 Million Convertible Bond due 2025 in parallel with its annual results. Coupled with a US tax refund, which provides liquidity until the end of the year, he added that he had waivers of debt commitments until June 2022. He will also seek shareholder approval to temporarily suspend their borrowing limit. Shares fell 10.7% at the start of trading in London. The stock has recovered in recent months with the prospect of vaccination after more than two-thirds of its value was wiped out when the pandemic broke out last March. The world’s second-largest cinema chain lost money after a year in which its theaters were often closed or empty due to the coronavirus pandemic. It fell to an operating loss of $ 2.3 billion for the 12 months ending Dec. 31 and reduced the book value of its assets by $ 1.34 billion. He assumes admissions will return to 90% of 2019 levels by the end of 2021, but will not return to pre-Covid levels even until 2023. Watch: Cineworld Group Plc’s Mooky Greidinger on Bloomberg TV He also acknowledged “the existence of significant uncertainties that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the group and the company to continue to operate as a running business”, if moviegoers return more slowly than expected, for example. . “Our responsibility as management is really to ensure any development that may arise,” CEO Mooky Greidinger said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday. “We really think that when we look at the vaccination situation in the US and UK, that activity is going to grow quite quickly, in May, June and July.” The company said On Tuesday, it plans to open some screens from April 2 in its main US market, and in the United Kingdom from May 17, in accordance with government forecasts. (Updates with actions and CEO quote from third paragraph) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

