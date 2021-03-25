Sensex drops 740 pts; Indices end March F&O series with biggest year-on-year drop





Stock market updates: The nervousness of the Chinese market, coupled with a sharp increase in daily Covid-19 infections in the country, as well as the monthly expiration of derivative contracts, made markets volatile on Thursday. Even though the bulls tried to fight and took the Sensex benchmark 647 points higher than the day’s low, the bears had the final say. Among the key indices, the BSE barometer of 30 stocks ended at 48,440 levels, down 740 points or 1.5 percent. On the NSE, the larger index of 50 stocks ended at 14,348 levels, down 201 points or 1.4 percent. Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, UltraTech Cement and Reliance Industries were the main laggards on the Sensex, while Indian Oil Corporation, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Eicher Motors and Britannia were the additional losers on the Owl. These stocks are down 3-4 percent. On the upside, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, L&T, HDFC and Dr Reddy’s Labs were the top index winners, rising 0.35% to 3%. The pain in the market in general was even more severe. The S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices closed 2.22% and 1.85% respectively. The overall spread of the market remained bearish with 2,224 stocks ending the day in the red versus just 684 stocks that ended in the green on the BSE. As for sector performance, the Nifty PSU Bank Index slipped 2.5 percent on the NSE, slipping more than 5.5 percent in two days. Meanwhile, the Nifty Reality, Media and Auto indices fell 2% each. The other sector indices ended up falling by 1.5%, with the exception of the Nifty Metal index, which rose 0.02%. Global markets Global stocks languished near their two-week lows on Thursday, while the dollar hit near a four-month high against the euro as investors feared Europe’s response to Covid-19 lag behind that of the United States. European markets opened lower, with the STOXX index of 600 European stocks down 0.1 percent at the start of trading. The MSCI indicator of global equities, meanwhile, was 0.03 percent lower. Its largest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan fell 0.2%. To weigh on sentiment was a sell-off in Chinese tech stocks amid fears of their delisting from U.S. stock exchanges and fears of a semiconductor shortage. In Hong Kong, companies listed in the United States led declines. China’s blue chip index CSI300 edged down 0.05%. (With contributions from Reuters)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos