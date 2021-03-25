Boohoo cuts UK suppliers as part of workforce clean-up efforts





Photographer: Hollie Adams / Bloomberg Photographer: Hollie Adams / Bloomberg Boohoo Group Plc, the online fashion retailer, is removing more than 400 companies from its supplier network following a critical report last year on labor practices at some of those companies. The fast-growing trader on Thursday released a list of 78 licensed manufacturers operating at 100 locations in Britain, a dramatic reduction from the roughly 500 suppliers identified in an independent review of the company by British lawyer Alison Levitt’s last year. The action follows the closure of at least 64 factories that could not meet new improved labor standards, the consolidation of some suppliers and the elimination of outsourcing. This move is significant for Boohoo, which owns the Nasty Gal and PrettyLittleThing brands. Improving transparency and control over the company’s supply chain was a key recommendation in Levitt’s report, which followed a minimum wage and safety scandal at supplier factories in Leicester, England , Last year. Read more: Boohoo found negligence in reviewing vendor labor issues Boohoo shares rose 3.7% in London on Thursday, giving the company a market value of £ 4.3bn ($ 5.9bn). In her Review, Levitt found that Boohoo prioritized profit and growth, and ignored “red flags” on labor violations, but cleared the company of any direct involvement. Management has since taken a number of steps to improve its processes and governance, including appointing UK judge Brian Leveson to oversee the company’s Agenda for Change reform process. Leveson, who released their second progress report on Thursday, said Boohoo should be commended for strengthening its procurement and compliance team, improving training processes for buyers and auditing most UK suppliers twice in the past eight months, including evenings and weekends. . Hard look In addition, Leveson has tasked Tim Godwin, the former acting commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, to conduct further investigations to remedy any irregularities in the direction and management of supplier businesses. Leveson said Boohoo was “responsibly” cutting back on suppliers, honoring existing contracts and supporting manufacturing volumes in Leicester, a city that depends in part on the clothing trade. Andrew Reaney, Director of Responsible Sourcing and Head of Ethical Compliance at Boohoo, said the overhaul of Leicester’s supplier network will “categorically” not impact Boohoo’s margins or competitive pricing. products he sells. He said the changes Boohoo made will help Leicester factories operate much more efficiently and benefit from greater economies of scale as the volume of clothing production increases. More than Equality “We say to our current suppliers, ‘Look at the growth curve of this business, come be part of our future,” he said in an interview. “Factories can be run more efficiently and we see great partnership opportunities.” Boohoo is doing a similar review of its international supply chain and plans to release a list of approved manufacturers by September. This marks a start in practice for co-founder and executive chairman Mahmud Kamani, who has consistently resisted publishing any details about Boohoo’s supply chain for business reasons. John Lyttle, CEO, said the company was facing until the “problems of the past,” adding in an emailed statement: “This is not the end of a project for us at Boohoo, but the start of a new way of working with our suppliers.” (Updates with the Boohoo Executive’s comments in the eighth paragraph) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

