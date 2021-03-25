What is the Social Security Blue Book?







The Blue book, officially titled Disability Assessment under Social Security, lists disabilities that the Social Security Administration (SSA) considers serious enough to prevent someone from working and outlines the medical criteria for determining whether that person can receive benefits. disability. Formerly printed and bound, but now published only online, the Blue Book is an essential tool for Social Security examiners who assess Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or Supplementary Security Income (SSI) claims. ), both disability benefit programs administered by the SSA, and for healthcare professionals who provide evidence to support patient disability claims. If a condition is listed in the Blue Book, it inherently meets the SSA definition of disability: illness or injury that prevents you from performing “substantial gainful activity” (Social Securityspeak for most paid work) for at least a year or that will likely result in Your death. For children, who may receive ISS, the test is not related to work, but rather if a condition causes marked and severe functional limitations. “ Just being diagnosed with a condition listed does not automatically qualify you for SSDI or SSI. The Blue Book details symptoms, test results, or other data that show your condition is acute enough to be truly disabling in the agency’s eyes, and the records you need to produce to prove it. As part of its disability determination process, SSA examiners look at your evidence against the Blue Book list to see if you meet the conditions. If you do, that’s usually enough to get your application approved. But it’s not necessarily disqualifying if you don’t. (See Keep in mind “ under.) The Blue Book has three main chapters: Part I General information broadly describes disability benefit programs and social security procedures for assessing claims, including the role of medical experts and professionals.

Part II Evidence Requirements describes the types of paperwork, exams and other evidence that officials use to complete these assessments.

Part III List of impairments details the conditions or families of related conditions that meet the adult disability standard (Part a) and children (Part B) and the evidence officials weigh to assess claims based on them, broken down by types of disorders or bodily systems affected, such as respiratory illnesses, neurological disorders, hearing and vision loss, etc. The lists are written for health professionals. The medical requirements are strict and specific, and the tongue is often dense and complicated. But the Blue Book can be a valuable reference to help you and your doctors determine if you qualify for disability benefits and prepare for your claim. Keep in mind You can still receive SSDI or SSI if your condition is not specified in the Blue Book or if it is but you do not fully meet the listed requirements. An examiner can determine that your impairment or a combination of impairments equals the lists in terms of severity and effect on your ability to work. But the approval process will have additional steps and take longer.

