Economic recovery will continue unabated: RBI Das

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday that the recovery in economic activity is expected to continue unabated despite the daily surge in new cases of covid. Preliminary analysis shows that the growth rate of gross domestic product for next year, projected at 10.5%, would not require a downward revision.

Speaking at the Indian economic conclave, Das said the upsurge in covid cases was a matter of concern. However, things are different this time around, he said.

We have additional assurances against the covid-19 pandemic. We have two vaccines being deployed. People are used to the covid protocol. It seems they have let their guard down. But I’m sure people will step up their guard against the spread of the covid pandemic. At this stage, we do not foresee a lockout that we experienced last year, ”he added.

Speaking on the RBI’s decision to build strong reserves, Governor Das said India’s import coverage increased to more than 18 months as emerging market economies continued to create buffers to deal with any impact. possible outcome of the measures taken to combat the covid crisis. Having said that, he stressed that RBI will ensure that the rupee remains stable.

We will see that the rupee is stable. The certainty and stability of the rupee is good for investors, importers, exporters, students and all stakeholders. The stability of the Indian rupee is the fundamental principle that we follow at the RBI, ”he said.

Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would not consider imposing a comprehensive cryptocurrency ban. This contrasts with the RBI’s stated position that there are major concerns about the impact of cryptocurrencies on financial stability. However, Das made it clear that there is no difference of opinion between the RBI and the government, and that a suitable framework will be released soon.

Citing the increased use of digital payments in the wake of the covid crisis, Das also said that this increase in digital lending poses complex tradeoffs between financial stability, competition and data protection. This requires a new regulatory framework and new methods of supervision.