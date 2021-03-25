US-listed Chinese stocks: Chinese tech stocks tumble as US SEC begins rollout of delisting law

WASHINGTON / HONG KONG: Shares of double-listed Chinese companies fell sharply in Asia on Thursday after the US securities regulator passed measures that would kick foreign companies from US stock exchanges if they failed to meet US auditing standards .

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ruling comes on top of unprecedented regulatory crackdown in China against domestic tech companies, citing concerns that they have built market power that stifles competition.

The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, enacted by then-President Donald Trump in December, aims to remove Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges if they fail to comply with U.S. auditing standards for three consecutive years.

The rules also require companies to prove to the SEC that they are not owned or controlled by any foreign government entity and that they appoint all board members who are Chinese Communist Party officials, the SEC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The China Securities and Regulatory Commission (CSRC) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

In Hong Kong, the news sparked a heavy liquidation of U.S.-listed Chinese companies that have listed on the city’s stock exchange in the past two years.



Shares of Baidu Inc – which debuted on Tuesday – fell 8.85% at the start of trading on Thursday, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd slipped 4.2%, JD.Com Inc fell 4.45% and Netease Inc fell 3%.

Those declines contrasted with a 0.2 percent increase in the larger Hong Kong Hang Seng Index and a 1 percent drop in the Hang Seng Tech Index. The technology index fell 11.3% in March.

“Many investors thought the United States and the Biden administration would be friendlier towards China and that things would be easier, but this news shows that it will be just as difficult,” said Louis Tse, chief executive of Wealthy. Securities.

DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang said listed stocks in China were also under pressure after it was reported that China was considering establishing a state-backed joint venture with domestic tech companies to oversee the data. of the users they collect.

“The latter probably marks a further tightening of government control over the tech sector,” she said.

But shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, operator of the city’s stock exchange, rose 3.35%, which Dickie Wong, director of Kingston Securities said, was the result of investors expecting more. return lists of Chinese stocks listed in the United States.

“There is never a dull moment in the stock market. There has been a major backlash in US certificates of deposit in the US, but I think it’s too early to say what the exact impact will be. “said a Hong Kong-based financial markets banker. The banker declined to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

The SEC accelerated the rules on how companies must submit documents because it was required to publish them within 90 days of the law coming into force.

The SEC is now seeking public comment on a process to identify companies that do not meet standards.

Some analysts have said that Chinese companies listed in the US may not be able to comply with US accounting requirements because they risk violating Chinese law.

“It’s quite difficult for China to open the accounts of all US listed companies to US regulatory agencies, especially for some listed companies that involve national security or national data,” Kenny Ng said, Everbright strategist Sun Hung Kai.

“After the introduction of the final changes, China and the United States are expected to continue trading for some time, and the uncertainty during this period will continue to affect the performance of shares of Chinese listed companies. in the USA.”

The new rules come amid simmering tensions between the United States and China, with bipartisan support for a tough American approach.

Last week in Alaska, the two countries held their first high-level meeting under the administration of President Joe Biden, with both sides blasting each other’s policies.

An 11th-hour wave of efforts under the Trump administration has led to dozens of Chinese companies withdrawing from U.S. stock exchanges and OTC trading platforms in recent months over allegations of Chinese military affiliation.

The SEC said it is still evaluating how to roll out the rest of the law’s requirements, including the identification process and the ban requirement.

